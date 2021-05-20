newsbreak-logo
19th Century Bicycle Makes A Comeback In Modern London

By CBS News
News On 6
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19th century bicycle famous for its giant front wheel is making a comeback. The Penny Farthing was invented by the French but made popular by the Brits. Whoever said it’s as easy as riding a bike, never rode a Penny Farthing. Neil Laughton runs the Penny Farthing Club in London. Laughton said you ride about seven feet in the air.

