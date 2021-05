Arthur Gunn lost season 18 of “American Idol” last May to Just Sam in one of the closest votes in the show’s history. This singer/songwriter from Kansas was given a second chance to compete when he won the season 19 comeback. After watching him perform as part of the Top 10 on May 2, do you think he will finally win “American Idol”? Cast your vote in our poll below and sound off on season 19 in the comments section.