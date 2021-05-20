FBI Is Now Investigating 2017 Death Of Asian American Teen In Her Colorado Home As A Hate Crime

Two Asian women were stabbed while waiting for a bus in downtown San Francisco in an attack which is suspected to be racially motivated.The attack took place in a busy street on Tuesday evening, the San Francisco Police Department said on Wednesday.The attacker used a large military-style knife in an unprovoked assault, authorities said.Both women were senior citizens, with Chui Fong Eng aged 85 and the other woman, who has not been named, aged 63.They have been hospitalised with multiple stab wounds, however both were said to be out of danger.The injuries sustained by the two women were believed to...