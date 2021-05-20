newsbreak-logo
Oceanside Library makes strides toward normalcy

By Mike Smollins
Herald Community Newspapers
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOeanside Library took a step toward normalcy on May 10, when administrators announced that patrons no longer need appointments to sit at tables or use computers or the copy machine. Additionally, there is no time limit on table use, so members are free to study on a first-come, first-served basis.

