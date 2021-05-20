newsbreak-logo
Rebecca Ferguson to Star in Series Adaptation of Hugh Howey Novel 'Wool' at Apple

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Ferguson will star as Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer.

Books & LiteraturePosted by
Deadline

Marsai Martin To Star In Podcast Adaptation Of YA Novel ‘Free To Fall’ For Audio Company Scripty

Black-ish star Marsai Martin is leading a scripted podcast remake of YA novel Free to Fall – the first project for fledgling podcast company Scripty. Martin stars in and is exec producing the audio series in which she voices 16-year-old Rory Vaughn, who after her acceptance into an elite boarding school, uncovers a powerful secret society with mysterious connections to her late mother. It is based on the YA novel written by Lauren Miller.
TV Seriesidownloadblog.com

Jamie Bell set to co-star alongside Elisabeth Moss in Apple TV+ series ‘Shining Girls’

After first hearing about the upcoming series back in July of last year, we finally have new casting information for the upcoming thriller Shining Girls. The thriller has added Jamie Bell (Jumper, Rocketman) to the cast. He will be starring alongside Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), who has been set to lead the upcoming series from day one. According to the original report from Deadline, Bell is playing a “mysterious loner with a surprising connection” to Moss’s character, Kirby.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

HBO Developing TV Adaptation Of ‘Invisible Life’ Novels

The Invisible Life trilogy of novels is being adapted for television at HBO. The WarnerMedia-owned premium cable network is developing a series based on E. Lynn Harris’ books, which follow a young Black man’s journey of sexual discovery as he realizes he is gay. The books have been named some...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Elizabeth Olsen to lead HBO Max limited series Love and Death

Fresh off her Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen will star in HBO Max’s limited series Love and Death as Texas killer Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend with an axe. The series comes from David E. Kelly (The Undoing) and director Lesli Linka Glatter (Mad Men). Love and Death...
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Red Sonja' Will Star 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Actor Hannah John-Kamen

Hannah John-Kamen, best known as the villain Ghost in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” will wield the sword of the comic book fantasy hero in Millennium Films’ long-gestating feature adaptation. Joey Soloway (“Transparent”) is directing the film, from a script by Soloway and Tasha Huo (a writer on Netflix’s upcoming “Tomb Raider” TV series).
Books & LiteratureArkansas Online

Jenny B. Jones on her novel's film adaptation

Arkansas-raised Jenny B. Jones teaches at a school near Bentonville, and for years she kept a secret from her students. While she advised her students on writing, Jones never let on that her advice was grounded in her experience as the author of a series of romance novels like "There You'll Find Me," "On the Loose" and "Save the Date."
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Paper Girls: Ali Wong Joins Amazon Prime Series Adaptation

A little more than a week after fans of Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Ex Machina) and Cliff Chiang's (Wonder Woman, Human Target) best-selling graphic novel Paper Girls learned who would be playing the leads in Amazon Prime's upcoming adaptation, Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe) has also been confirmed to be joining the cast. Wong's Adult Erin is the woman twelve-year-old Erin Tieng (Altered Carbon's Riley Lai Nelet) grows up to become. When the two Erins finally come face-to-face, they are forced to confront the gap between their childhood hopes, dreams, ambitions, and the reality of their grown-up life. Joining Wong and Nelet are Sofia Rosinsky (Fast Layne), Camryn Jones (Cherish the Day), and Fina Strazza (A Christmas Melody)- with production in Chicago set to kick off later this year. Produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. Stephany Folsom (co-writer, Toy Story 4), Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire), and Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire) will serve as executive producers, with Folsom and Rogers also serving as co-showrunners.
EntertainmentDeadline

Regina King To Direct ‘Bitter Root’ Adaptation Of Image Comics Series For Legendary

Legendary has closed a deal for Regina King to direct and produce the feature adaptation of Bitter Root, the acclaimed Image Comics series created by David F. Walker & Sanford Greene and indie veteran Chuck Brown. King will also produce with Reina King via their Royal Ties banner, alongside Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian of Proximity Media. Walker, Greene, Brown and Drapetomedia’s Sean Owolo will executive produce. Bryan Edward Hill is currently rewriting the draft.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New trailer for Amazon series Solos features Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, and more

The wait is over: a trailer has finally dropped for Solos, the new Amazon Prime series with an extremely impressive A-list cast. Alongside Academy Award winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren, the cast of the seven-part anthology series includes Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Nicole Beharie (Little Fires Everywhere), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), and Constance Wu (Hustlers).
TV & VideosSFGate

'Pose' Star Mj Rodriguez Joins Maya Rudolph in Apple Comedy Series

The series was ordered at Apple in March. It follows Molly (Rudolph), a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but 87 billion dollars. Rodriguez will play Sofia, the hard-working executive director of the non-profit funded by her absentee billionaire boss, Molly. More...
MoviesDeadline

Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Rights To Sci-Fi Drama ‘Night Raiders’, Executive Produced By Taika Waititi

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to Night Raiders, a dystopian sci-fi feature executive produced by Oscar winner Taika Waititi. The debut feature of writer/director Danis Goulet is set in 2043, exploring a future in which a military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. In this world, where children are considered property of the regime which trains them to fight, a desperate Cree woman joins an underground band of vigilantes and infiltrates a State children’s academy, so that she can get her daughter back. A parable about the experience of the Indigenous peoples of North America, Night Riders is billed as “a female-driven sci-fi drama about resilience, courage and love.”
MoviesMovieWeb

Scream Creator Teams with The Craft Star for Pandemic Thriller at Miramax

Kevin Williamson has penned an original screenplay alongside Katelyn Crabb for an untitled pandemic thriller. The film is being produced at Miramax with CEOs Bill Block and Ben Fast serving as producers, with filming happening later this year. The movie will star Blockers and The Craft lead Gideon Adlon, with horror director John Hyams also attached to helm the timely drama.