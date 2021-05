For a long time, I couldn’t get on board with a simple boiled new potato. I quite liked the idea of them, mainly because as a child I was obsessed with The Chronicles of Narnia, in which they often seemed to feature. I loved the descriptions of the food in those books. The high tea Lucy and Mr Tumnus share: “a nice brown egg, lightly boiled, for each of them, and then sardines on toast, and then buttered toast, and then toast with honey, and then a sugar-topped cake.” The supper of fried fish, boiled potatoes, bread, beer and marmalade roll the children have with the beavers. Doesn’t that just sound like a meal you want to eat every day?