When the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a grim standstill back in March 2020, 28-year-old Kallie Vangas’s life was among the many turned upside down after being infected. Day by day, Vangas’s case shifted from the usual fever and chills to more persistent problems like labored breathing and increased heart rate. For the first few months, her constant pleas from doctors were shrugged off as anxiety, even as her issues grew in frequency and ferocity.