newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars officially sign Tim Tebow

Posted by 
Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 8 hours ago

Tim Tebow signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and took the field wearing No. 85 on Thursday.

Tebow is working out as a tight end after playing quarterback at Florida and in the NFL.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

The deal, reported several days ago following a second private workout for Jaguars coaches and staff, ends a six-year NFL hiatus. It is not guaranteed and Tebow would only be paid a salary if he’s on the team’s final roster in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRPK6_0a5qw0ni00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tebow most recently was in the minor-league system of the New York Mets and worked as a college football analyst for ESPN.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion with the Gators under head coach Urban Meyer, Tebow, 33, has never played tight end.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
656
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Gators#Quarterback#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The New York Mets#Espn#Heisman Trophy#Fieldlevelmedia#Coaching Staff#Workout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds: Broncos Lead Pack

Let the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes begin. In the wake of reports last week that Rodgers has sworn not to return to the Green Bay Packers, DraftKings installed the Denver Broncos as the favorites to acquire Rodgers in a trade at +200. In releasing its odds for “Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 Team,”...
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Aaron Rodgers ‘conflicted;’ Packers explore QB options

The Green Bay Packers are looking into bringing in additional quarterbacks for OTAs and training camp as they remain at an apparent standoff with reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers, ESPN reported Thursday. Jordan Love, in his second season, is the only other quarterback on the roster. Rodgers reportedly has told...
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Take 5: Draft prospects destined for NFL stardom

There are bound to be some spectacular busts in this year’s NFL draft, just like every year before it. The cold reality of the process is that not every first-round pick can turn into a Hall of Famer, and the players your favorite team takes on Day 3 won’t all be diamonds in the rough who turn into 10-year starters.
NFLPosted by
The Gazette

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow expected to sign with Jaguars

Tim Tebow is making a comeback to the NFL and may soon be facing his former team, the Denver Broncos. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tebow, who started his career in Denver, is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where his college coach, Urban Meyer, is now in charge. Tebow won't be playing quarterback for the Jaguars as he did for the Broncos. He's moved to tight end, after being out of the league since 2012.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Urban Meyer suggests Tim Tebow deal could happen very soon

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has never shied away from controversy. Last week, Meyer caused a media storm when it was reported that the Jaguars were close to signing Tim Tebow as a tight end. Tebow has not played in an NFL game since 2012 as a quarterback...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Stories

Does anyone have any cool Broncos stories? It’s been pretty slow as of late, and I thought it would be interesting to hear other people’s Broncos stories. I'll share a couple first. 1. The Tebow Years. I’ll start with this: I was born 10 minutes from the Patriots stadium in...
NFLdefector.com

Tim Tebow Is Just Urban Meyer’s Security Blanket

We’re coming up on the 10-year anniversary of Tebowmania: Broncos Edition, and to commemorate that momentous occasion, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign the quarterback-turned-minor-leaguer as a tight end. Never mind that it’s been nine years since his last regular-season game action (seven years since his last preseason game snaps).
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: As close as it gets

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF – In 2011, the Indianapolis Colts were the worst team in the NFL with a 2-14 record. They won the "Suck for Luck" lottery and finished the next three seasons 11-5. The Jaguars' situation this year seems to mirror that of the Colts in 2011, yet you predict the Jaguars win five-eight games this year. I believe you were with the Colts at that time? Do you think that Colts team was in a better position to win more games than the current Jaguars roster?
NFLDaily Record

Finn's Files: Coaching high school sports is no easy task

It happens every spring. This is the time of year when high school administrators and athletic directors scramble to fill their coaching vacancies, and it’s a task that’s not getting any easier. From Norwayne to Loudonville and Waynedale to Wooster, virtually no school in our area is unaffected by coaching departures.
NFLGator Country

Podcast: Talking Florida Gators baseball and SEC softball tournament

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 43:14 — 19.8MB) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Play | RSS. GatorCountry brings you a new podcast as we preview this weekend’s diamond action as baseball host their last home series, plus the softball team is playing in the SEC tournament.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

NFL Cougs: Could Gardner Minshew trade hinge on Tim Tebow?

COULD THE TRADE or release of former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew hinge on, of all people, Tim Tebow? One longtime NFL football writer posed that question as Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer continues to talk about signing Tebow, and Minshew remains on the Jaguars' roster. It was reported a week...
NFL247Sports

Greg McElroy critical of expected Tim Tebow, Jaguars pairing

Tim Tebow is bound to hit the football field soon with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Heisman trophy winner is expected to sign with the team and his former Gators head coach Urban Meyer but for the most part, not many are a fan of the move. Tebow’s former New...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Let Tim Tebow Pursue His Passion

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign former Heisman winner & NFL QB Tim Tebow to play tight end, and the sports world is not happy about it. Meanwhile, the New York Giants reportedly have Kelvin Benjamin trying out as a Tight End as well. Listen in as Jonas Knox explains why the criticism of Tebow and the Jaguars is overblown, and why Tebow should be allowed to chase his passions!
NFL247Sports

Keyshawn Johnson rants against Tim Tebow signing

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars have been negatively in the headlines over the last few weeks with the reports that the team is bringing in the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and current ESPN analyst Tim Tebow as a tight end for the Jaguars. While there are countless people who have criticized Meyer for the reported move, ESPN Radio host and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson went on a lengthy rant on Friday afternoon’s edition of The Paul Finebaum Show.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Old Video Of Tim Tebow Running A Route Goes Viral

An old clip of Tim Tebow running a route is going viral on YouTube in the wake of the news of his NFL comeback. Tebow, who last played in the NFL in 2015 as a practice squad member in Philadelphia, is making a professional comeback – at tight end. The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly on the verge of signing Tebow, though it’s not official yet.