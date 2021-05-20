Jaguars officially sign Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and took the field wearing No. 85 on Thursday.

Tebow is working out as a tight end after playing quarterback at Florida and in the NFL.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

The deal, reported several days ago following a second private workout for Jaguars coaches and staff, ends a six-year NFL hiatus. It is not guaranteed and Tebow would only be paid a salary if he’s on the team’s final roster in September.

Tebow most recently was in the minor-league system of the New York Mets and worked as a college football analyst for ESPN.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion with the Gators under head coach Urban Meyer, Tebow, 33, has never played tight end.

