Portland has a 19-16 record at the Moda Center this season. They have lost both of their previous matchups against Denver. Historically, losses of that magnitude are difficult to compartmentalize in such short timing. But, the Blazers, a team often lauded for their mental toughness, seek to do just that. The Nuggets could enter Sunday with much to play for, with the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed still within grasp. The Blazers can still finish as high as No. 5, but their potential fates also lie in the hands of the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.