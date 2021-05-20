newsbreak-logo
‘Riverdale’s KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry expecting first child

By Karu F. Daniels
NY Daily News
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“Riverdale” star KJ Apa has confirmed that he and girlfriend Clara Berry are expecting their first child together. In a wordless Instagram update, the 23-year-old actor – who plays iconic comic book character Archie Andrews on the popular live-action TV series – shared a sunset photo of him and Berry cuddling on the couch. However, the model’s shirt is rolled up, giving the camera a clear view of her pregnant belly.

