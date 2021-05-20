‘Riverdale’s KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry expecting first child

Lourdes Leon, the 24-year-old daughter of pop icon Madonna, opened up about her high school love life in a rare interview with Vanity Fair. After many years of speculation, the dancer and model confirmed to the publication that actor Timothée Chalamet was her "first boyfriend," back in 2013 when the two were classmates at LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, the prestigious school that was the basis for the movie Fame.