‘Riverdale’s KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry expecting first child
“Riverdale” star KJ Apa has confirmed that he and girlfriend Clara Berry are expecting their first child together. In a wordless Instagram update, the 23-year-old actor – who plays iconic comic book character Archie Andrews on the popular live-action TV series – shared a sunset photo of him and Berry cuddling on the couch. However, the model’s shirt is rolled up, giving the camera a clear view of her pregnant belly.www.nydailynews.com