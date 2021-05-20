Las Vegas teacher changed student’s grade after having sex with them: report
A Las Vegas high school teacher who is accused of having sex with a student allegedly changed their grade from a F to an A, according to reports. Lawrence Artl, 37, has been charged with one count of an employee engaging in a sexual relationship with a student over the age of 16 and two counts of preventing or dissuading a person from testifying, 8 News Now reported. Artl faces prison time if convicted. A trial has been set for September.www.nydailynews.com