The Masked Singer’s Yeti Reveals The Surprising Story Behind His Rollerblading Performance

This week’s Top 5 episode of “The Masked Singer” will feature the elimination of either Yeti or Chameleon, according to Gold Derby’s predictions. Our readers have been making their picks all season long and these two creatures are the likeliest to be eliminated during the Fierce 5 episode, airing Wednesday, May 12 on Fox. The other trio of contenders — Black Swan, Piglet and Russian Dolls — should easily sail into the Top 4. Do you agree or disagree with our racetrack odds? Be sure to make your own predictions and then defend your choice in the comments section.