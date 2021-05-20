The Masked Singer’s Yeti Reveals The Surprising Story Behind His Rollerblading Performance
Spoiler alert: for any Masked Singer viewers who haven’t this week’s episode, the Yeti’s identity will be revealed in this article. The Masked Singer Season 5 has been chalked full of talent leading to some surprise eliminations as seen by Hanson going home last week. This week saw the surprise elimination of frontrunner and wildcard contestant Yeti, and both viewers and the judges were shocked by that result, given his push to be in the Final 3. After that disappointing shock, the Yeti shared a surprisingly adorable story behind his rollerblading performance.www.cinemablend.com