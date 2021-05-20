newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Masked Singer’s Yeti Reveals The Surprising Story Behind His Rollerblading Performance

By Adreon Patterson
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Spoiler alert: for any Masked Singer viewers who haven’t this week’s episode, the Yeti’s identity will be revealed in this article. The Masked Singer Season 5 has been chalked full of talent leading to some surprise eliminations as seen by Hanson going home last week. This week saw the surprise elimination of frontrunner and wildcard contestant Yeti, and both viewers and the judges were shocked by that result, given his push to be in the Final 3. After that disappointing shock, the Yeti shared a surprisingly adorable story behind his rollerblading performance.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omarion
Person
Ne Yo
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Entertainment Weekly#Chameleon#Cinemablend Contributor#Reveal#Lover#Celebs#Dope#Thicke Guesses Omarion#Judge Robin Thicke#Rollerblades#Spoiler#Camp Snoopy#Santa Rosa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Masked Singer Just Revealed Its First Hint To Cluedle-Doo's Identity, But Who Could It Be?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5 episode "The Sing-A-Long: The Maskie Awards." Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer Season 5 was going at a good pace, but as has become a tradition at this point, the competition came to a grinding halt for the always polarizing sing-a-long episode. With that said, this year's episode was more helpful than years past. In addition to some cool behind-the-scenes footage of revealed competitors, we also got the first meaningful clue on who Cluedle-Doo may be.
Musicgoldderby.com

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Robopine is …

We love watching Robopine rock the house on “The Masked Singer.” On April 21, he secured a slot in the Super 6 with his silky smooth cover of the Marvin Gaye classic “Let’s Get it On.” We certainly aren’t surprised that the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) sing his praises. But we just can’t understand how they can be so wrong about who is hiding inside the Robopine costume.
TV & Videosfox35orlando.com

Robopine’s reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’ was fast and furious

LOS ANGELES - The Robopine’s elimination from the fifth season of "The Masked Singer," wasn’t fast but it certainly was furious. Wednesday night’s iconic episode pitted the "Spicy 6" against each other eventually sending another masked celebrity home. While the prickly contestant tried to win over the audience’s hearts with...
TV Showsgoldderby.com

‘The Masked Singer’ predictions: Yeti or Chameleon will be eliminated during Top 5 week

This week’s Top 5 episode of “The Masked Singer” will feature the elimination of either Yeti or Chameleon, according to Gold Derby’s predictions. Our readers have been making their picks all season long and these two creatures are the likeliest to be eliminated during the Fierce 5 episode, airing Wednesday, May 12 on Fox. The other trio of contenders — Black Swan, Piglet and Russian Dolls — should easily sail into the Top 4. Do you agree or disagree with our racetrack odds? Be sure to make your own predictions and then defend your choice in the comments section.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Billie Eilish Reveals the Surprising Inspiration Behind Her Platinum Blonde Hair

Watch: Billie Eilish Turns Heads In Stunning British Vogue Cover. Everything Billie Eilish ever wanted now includes her platinum blonde hair. During a surprise appearance on the May 11th episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "Bad Guy" singer revealed that it was a fan edit video that sparked her need to go back to blonde. "I've been wanting it for a while," she shared. "I don't know what came over me."
TV & VideosAceShowbiz

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Robopine Is Unmasked in 'Spicy 6' Episode

In the new outing of the hit FOX show which is titled 'Spicy 6', 'This Is Us' actress Chrissy Metz joins as a guest panelist with the Yeti being the night's first performer. AceShowbiz - A new episode of "The Masked Singer" arrived on Wednesday, May 5. In the new outing, which was titled "Spicy 6", "This Is Us" actress Chrissy Metz joined as a guest panelist with the Yeti being the night's first performer. Singing "It Takes Two" by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, he flaunted his rap skills.
MusicEW.com

Who is Black Swan on The Masked Singer? All the clues it's this R&B and pop singer

At this point, Black Swan is the last female contestant left standing on season 5 of The Masked Singer, after Seashell (Tamera Mowry) and Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) both were eliminated. Her powerhouse vocals and strong track record will likely keep her in the running for a while longer, but we're confident about who the songbird is even without waiting for an unmasking.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Masked Singer': Russian Dolls on Costume Trickery, Being Mistaken for Those Other Famous Siblings

After featuring its first-ever two-person costume, the Snow Owls, on Season 4, “The Masked Singer” stepped its multiple-celebs-competing-as-one-contestant game way up in the currently airing Season 5, which included the Russian Dolls costume. From the first day the nesting contestant was introduced until they were eliminated on Wednesday, the judges and viewers didn’t know exactly how many people were inside the dolls. But their unmasking confirmed three people were part of the costume — three siblings, in fact.
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

BIG 90’s Star Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’!

Masked Singer spoilers reveal we haven’t really watched this show. Mostly, we’ve seen a few performance videos. In particular, LeAnn Rimes’ winning run on the series as The Sun last season. However, we do think the concept behind the show is fun, and it definitely brings people back into the spotlight.
Theater & DanceETOnline.com

'The Masked Singer' Reminded Us All That Vin Diesel Is a Breakdance Star –- Watch the Video

Forget learning the rules of the road -- let Vin Diesel teach you how to get down. An old video of the Fast & Furious star has resurfaced thanks to an innocuous moment on The Masked Singer, and it's glorious in only the way the '80s could be. The video features a young Diesel slowly breaking down the basic steps for breakdancing before whipping out a routine with a friend. Watch the clip from 1984's Breakin' in the USA: Break Dancing and Electric Boogie Taught by the Pros below:
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Top 5: Vote for your favorite — Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Russian Dolls or Yeti? [POLL]

And then there were five. After eight weeks of competition, only a handful of contestants still remain in the running to win “The Masked Singer” Season 5: Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Russian Dolls and Yeti. These costumes last took the stage during Wednesday’s Spicy 6 episode, when their dear friend Robopine was unmasked as actor/singer Tyrese Gibson. Of the remaining Top 5 colorful creatures, which one is YOUR favorite? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.