Missing, endangered 69-year-old Frederick Co. woman located safely

WINCHESTER — Winchester Regional Airport Authority will host the 12th VALOR 5K at 8 a.m. May 22. The event, formerly known as the Trooper Manion 5K and Kids Mile, is a memorial race honoring all current and former public safety and military personnel from the Shenandoah Valley. Local law enforcement initially created the event in remembrance of Virginia State Police Trooper Kevin C. Manion, who was killed in the line of duty in 2006 in Clarke County when a rifle in a suspect’s vehicle discharged. He was 27. Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jared Nail, one of the race directors, said event organizers later decided to broaden the event to recognize all military and first responders who have served and sacrificed.