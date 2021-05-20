newsbreak-logo
Missing, endangered 69-year-old Frederick Co. woman located safely

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 11 hours ago
The Virginia State Police said a missing Frederick County woman was found safe.

According to the VSP, Ming Shu Lu, 69, was last seen on Berkshire Circle in Winchester at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

She was located by 4 p.m. Thursday.

