23 charged in 3-month Mobile Police Narcotics Unit investigation
The Mobile Police Department reports the've received numerous complaints of drug activity in the community around the Trinity Gardens and Crichton area. As a response, during the last three months, the Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit has conducted an operation that consisted of purchasing illegal narcotics, concentrated street level enforcement, and the execution of warrants to arrest drug dealers and seize their illegal contraband.mynbc15.com