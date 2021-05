It was only a few weeks ago that Ferrari announced that it would be giving its internal combustion engine program one final hurrah with the release of a special edition version of the already extremely potent 812 Superfast. And while the Prancing Horse had already revealed the 6.5L V-12-engined supercar would squeeze out 819hp and rev to 9,500rpm — making it the highest-revving and most powerful production Ferrari ever conceived — the elite Italian automaker has now officially revealed what it’s christened the 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A.