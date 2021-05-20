newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Prayers to Wendy’: Wendy Williams Opens Up About Her Struggle with Lymphedema By Sharing a Shocking New Image

By Diamond Jeune
Atlanta Blackstar
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Williams openly discussed her battle with lymphedema on May 19 by uploading an image of her swollen feet as her doctor helped “manage” the chronic disorder. Lymphedema is a condition that results in swelling of the arms and legs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the inflammation is due to the build-up of lymph fluid in the body.

atlantablackstar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Exercise#Chronic Disease#Heart Surgery#Chronic Infection#Cdc#French#Lymphedema Williams#Primary Lymphedema#Secondary Lymphedema#Symptoms#Massage Therapy#Radiation Therapy#Traumatic Injury#Cancer Related Surgery#Disease Control#Lymph Fluid#Treatment#Prayers#Malformation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Anxiety in Vogue’s New Video Series, Open Minded

“I remember being really young and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that,” Kendall Jenner recalls in Vogue’s new four-part video series, Open Minded. “In hindsight, now I know that that was obviously anxiety.” Speaking candidly, the 25-year-old model and mogul is pulling back the curtain on her own experience with anxiety, which affects more than 40 million adults nationwide and is the most common mental health concern in the U.S.—one that’s only grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Wendy Williams unveils her dead ringer wax figure

"I think it's wonderful. You did a superb job," she said of her Madame Tussauds wax figure. "You got all the skin complexion, all the hair compilations, the eyebrows that I wear. … I want to thank my glam squad for working so hard with you guys and you guys being so accepting."
CelebritiesABC News

Lizzo shares vulnerable video about her struggles with sadness

Fans of Lizzo are commending the "Truth Hurts" singer for opening up about her struggles with sadness in a vulnerable new video. Taking to TikTok recently, the 33-year-old artist shared a video of her wiping away tears and opening up about her complicated emotions. "You know that part of sadness...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Erica Mena Doesn't "Regret Or Take Back" Wendy Williams Threat

For decades, Wendy Williams has used her platform to make shady remarks about celebrities. The famed talk show host began her career in radio and was known for her hot takes on pop culture, and it's those verbal jabs helped her amass the success that she has acquired. Not many celebrities bite back against Williams because they choose to either ignore the rude remarks or use them to their advantage, often visiting Wendy's show to plug their projects.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Erica Mena Wants All The Smoke With Wendy Williams [Video]

Safaree and Erica Mena’s marriage has been shaky to say the least. Wendy Williams has chimed in on their relationship and Erica told her she can catch those hands. As spotted on The Grio the recent news of the celebrity couple expecting another child together was met with mixed feelings throughout media outlets and the world of Hip-Hop. This became a hot topic for the queen of gossip this week on The Wendy Williams Show. “We’re not trying to do anything, you’re the one putting it out there, Erica,” she said. “You and Safaree. I don’t really know you much Erica, but I do know Safaree enough and you all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much. And you all need to grow up and grow into being parents and if you’re not gonna want to be married, then get a divorce and co-parent” she added. “And babies don’t save marriages, but good luck, at least your first six months. Good luck.”
New York City, NYPeople

Wendy Williams' Wax Figure Makes Its Debut at Madame Tussauds: 'It's Wonderful'

Williams' figure made its debut at the Madame Tussauds location in New York City's Times Square on Monday. The figure is dressed in Williams' own Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuit and Gucci sneakers, both of which the TV personality selected for the model. It is also wearing replications of her iconic jewelry and a Franck Muller watch set to 10:00 a.m., which reflects the time that her show airs.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Stands by Controversial Comments Made About Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams continues to anger people with her opinions. Wendy Williams speaks her mind. And while fans of her show have come to appreciate that, some of the people Wendy discusses do not. Recently, “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez had a controversial moment on Wendy’s show. Before the interview could even get started, Joseline accused Wendy of not respecting her. She went on to accuse Wendy of being too critical of women of color.
New York City, NYthecut.com

Wendy Williams Will Text You First

At this point, is there anything Wendy Williams hasn’t done? She’s broken the news, been the news, released multiple product lines, had a street named after her in New Jersey, written books, and been in movies. And a majority of this is on top of her nationally syndicated talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, which started its 12th season last fall. And still she managed to have a couple firsts in 2021 — Lifetime aired both a documentary on Williams’s life, Wendy Williams: What a Mess, and one of their infamous biopics, Wendy Williams: The Movie, both of which she produced in January. And as of today, she has her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York. Williams lives in New York City with her two cats, Chitchat and Myway. Here’s how she gets it done.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Wendy Williams Can't Get Over How Accurate Her Wax Figure Is

Wendy Williams is loving her wax figure! On Monday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 56-year-old host debuted her Madame Tussauds wax figure, and was delighted by the results. Williams welcomed Madame Tussauds' Matthew Clarkson to the show to help with the unveiling, and he revealed that her wax...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

NeNe Leakes Shades Wendy Williams After Chaotic Joseline Hernandez Interview

NeNe Leakes has entered the chat. Hours after Wendy Williams' interview with "Puerto Rican Princess" Joseline Hernandez went viral, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and former friend of Williams commented on the debacle. "Speak," NeNe commented along with five shouting emojis on a clip of the interview, shared by...
CelebritiesVulture

Wendy Williams Meeting Her Wax Figure Is Better Than Twin Peaks

There’s been a breach. The Wendy cinematic universe has crossed over with reality. In an absolutely brain-cracking clip, today Wendy Williams met her wax figurine on The Wendy Williams Show, very nearly passing the mirror test. A representative from Madame Tussauds sits in the mostly empty studio audience, saying, “It’s taken over 20 Madame Tussauds artists 800 hours, and she’s traveled over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic on a cargo ship,” for this moment in television personality-cloning to arrive. Then, with a burst of confetti, a curtain drops, revealing a second, waxen Wendy, sitting next to the real thing. Wendy Prime looks shocked. She approaches her frozen double, speaking to it gently as if it might blink awake and act out the Annihilation dance with her. The Tussauds representative points to its hair, saying, “Every strand is inserted individually. Human hair, ethically sourced.” At the 1:53 mark, Wendy Prime appears to smell Wendy Wax, releasing an “mm” of recognition. There is silence in the studio. So much silence. The red-curtain backdrop calls to mind the doppelgänger-haunted Red Room from Twin Peaks. Wendy Prime strokes her double’s hand. The silences in between utterances grow deafening. “You’ve got the rounds of my breasts,” she says. We think we see a sentient gleam in Wendy Wax’s glass eye, but we can’t be certain. Wendy Wax is on view in the Times Square Madame Tussauds as of this week, in case you want it to eat your soul in person.