Bangor, WI

Bangor beginning $5.24 infrastructure project

 8 hours ago

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — The village of Bangor has begun what Village President Gary Althoff calls "probably the biggest project in the village history.". The six-month, $5.24 million infrastructure improvement will update a former stretch of Hwy. B in the village, which was acquired by the municipality from La Crosse County through a jurisdictional transfer last year.

