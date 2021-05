The data privacy software company of record appoints four senior leaders in the UK and US as it continues on its aggressive growth trajectory. Sourcepoint, the data privacy software company for the digital marketing ecosystem, today announces the appointment of Jason Canney to Chief Technology Officer, Julie Rubash to Chief Privacy Counsel, and Jared Hand to Managing Director, North America. Nial Ferguson has also been promoted to Managing Director of UK and Ireland. This series of new hires and promotions follows the appointment of Marc Lauriac as Managing Director of Continental Europe in April.