Metal Mining

Mako Mining’s San Albino processing ore at 75% above rated capacity

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMako Mining Corp. [MKO-TSXV; MAKOF-OTCQB] provided an operating update from its 100%-owned San Albino gold project in northern Nicaragua. All components of the 500-tonne/day gravity and carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant are fully operational. The plant has been achieving throughputs above 75% of rated capacity, and it has been processing high-grade material with an average grade of 16.5 g/t gold since May 12, 2021. While a few more weeks of data are required to provide a precise estimate of metallurgical recoveries, all indications are that gold recoveries are higher than 90%.

