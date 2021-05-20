newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets embrace NFL sports betting world with Sportradar

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Posted by 
Jets X-Factor
Jets X-Factor
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens are the first major professional US squads to partner with the sports technology company. The New York Jets announced a strategic partnership with Sportradar, a global name in sports betting and entertainment. Described as the “leading global provider of sports data intelligence” on its official website, Sportradar has also paired with the Baltimore Ravens, creating the first partnerships between major American sports teams and a sports technology company.

jetsxfactor.com
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
129
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#The Jets#American Football#Team Sports#Competitive Sports#Sports Analytics#Vice Sports#Nba#Nhl#Business Development#Google News#New York Jets Newsletter#Lsb#Us Head Of Advertising#Betting Services#Major Sports Leagues#Sports Bettors#Sports Data Intelligence#Jets Vice President#Nyjets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
NFL
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Gambling
News Break
FIFA
NFL Teams
New York Jets
Related
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets cut WR Josh Doctson and five others

On Friday morning, the New York Jets announced the release of six players prior to their first practice of rookie minicamp. Slightly less than an hour before the beginning of their first rookie minicamp practice (which will start at 12:30 p.m. Eastern), the New York Jets announced the release of six players.
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets rookie minicamp notes: Yes, fans, be incredibly excited

Yes, New York Jets fans, be excited. Have no shame. Be not depressed. Forget about the past—if only for one offseason. The first day of 2021 rookie minicamp has come and gone, and the only conclusion is this: You should be going nuts right about now. From start to finish,...
NFLESPN

Zach Wilson's path to the New York Jets: Inside the NFL's worst-kept secret

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The fascination started last October. New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas received word from one of his scouts that there was a college junior out west he needed to watch. The 2021 NFL draft was six months away, but this was his typical starting point for in-depth tape study on potential prospects. So he punched up the video of the Oct. 16 BYU-Houston game, and it changed the course of the franchise.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets announce the release of six players

In the aftermath of the NFL Draft, the New York Jets released six veteran players from their roster on Friday. The New York Jets announced the release of the following veteran players on Friday morning:. CB Kyron Brown-Brown signed as an undrafted free agent out of Akron after the 2019...
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

Fox Corporation Acquires Outkick With Sports Betting Content In Mind

Fox Corporation wants to push further into sports betting content through the purchase of media outfit Outkick. Fox executives announced Wednesday the acquisition of digital media company Outkick. During the company’s fiscal year 2021 third-quarter earnings call Wednesday, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said the acquisition is key to a growing focus on sports betting content to attract operator marketing dollars and funnel users to Fox Bet.
GamblingWashington Post

Why I can’t wrap my head around baseball’s embrace of sports betting

Micheline Maynard is a journalist and author. Her books include “The End of Detroit: How the Big Three Lost Their Grip on the American Car Market.”. The Detroit Tigers, with a 10-24 record entering Monday, haven’t been much fun to watch so far this season. Even the ads during their telecasts can be unsettling.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 mistakes by the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft

Following a return to being a competitive football team this past season, the Miami Dolphins look poised to build on their run in 2021. After going 10-6 this past campaign and narrowly missing out on the playoffs, the roster got better through free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft. Although...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets statistical scouting report: Alijah Vera-Tucker

New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker boasts a highly intriguing track record of production at the guard position. While Alijah Vera-Tucker played left tackle for the USC Trojans as a redshirt junior in 2020, it appears his New York Jets future will be at the guard position. Playing on the inside will be nothing new for the Oakland, California native, who enjoyed a full season of elite production at left guard as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets take Duke CB/S Michael Carter II with 154th pick

It was deja vu all over again for the New York Jets, who took a man named Michael Carter out of a major North Carolina school. The New York Jets will be seeing double once training camp begins. With the 154th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jets took Duke defender Michael Carter II, just over two hours after they chose the unrelated running back Michael Carter out of North Carolina at the start of the fourth round.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Ex-Jets QB Tim Tebow reportedly plotting NFL comeback

Former New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow is reportedly trying to return to professional football as a tight end. Trevor Lawrence might have a new target to work with when he reports to Duval. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow is gearing up for...
NFLchatsports.com

Happy Europe Day: A list of the finest New York Jets imports

Europe Day, a celebration of peace and unity on the continent, is annually celebrated on May 9. In celebration, Jet X looks back on the finest players from across the pond to ever don green, not of Ireland, but of the New York Jets. DB Chris Farasopoulos (Greece) Everyone’s talking...
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

Week 1 Odds: Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets

Wednesday morning, CBS announced the entire week one schedule for the NFL and for the Carolina Panthers, they will be playing host to the New York Jets on September 12th at 1 p.m. EST to kick off year two of the Matt Rhule era. Seeing the NFL schedule, the Panthers...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams undergoes successful foot surgery

After suffering a broken bone in his foot at the New York Jets‘ facility a few days ago, Quinnen Williams has undergone successful surgery according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. #Jets DL Quinnen Williams underwent successful surgery Thursday with Dr. Robert Anderson to repair a broken bone in...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

The 2021 NFL draft marks a new beginning for the Jets and their fans

The New York Jets and their fans can finally come together after the 2021 NFL draft: The turning point that will lift the franchise. It’s no secret to anyone that the New York Jets and their fans have suffered through a relationship crisis for the better part of the last decade. Bad front office decisions that led to uncompetitive teams ultimately resulted in a disillusioned group of fans at a loss for words.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

New York Jets | Single Game Tickets

The Jets 2021 schedule presented by JetBlue will be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 8 pm on NYJets.com, across all Jets social channels and live on NFL Network. Immediately following, VISA cardholders will have access to purchase single game tickets before they go on sale to the general public. (Offer valid until Monday, May 17 at 9:59 A.M. ET Terms apply.)