New York Jets embrace NFL sports betting world with Sportradar
The New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens are the first major professional US squads to partner with the sports technology company. The New York Jets announced a strategic partnership with Sportradar, a global name in sports betting and entertainment. Described as the “leading global provider of sports data intelligence” on its official website, Sportradar has also paired with the Baltimore Ravens, creating the first partnerships between major American sports teams and a sports technology company.jetsxfactor.com