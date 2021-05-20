newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Sony's best noise-canceling headphones are back down to their lowest price

By Will Sattelberg
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

This story was originally published on Mar 24, 2021 and last updated on May 20, 2021. This deal from March is back: Sony's excellent XM4s are back at $260 from highly rated eBay seller pro-distributing. Follow the link above to grab a pair. It can be tough to shop for...

www.androidpolice.com
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Headphones#Google Feature#Usb C#Playback#Wired Listening#Stock#Non Refurbished Units#Link#Google Assistant#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
eBay
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
News Break
ANC
News Break
Google
Related
ElectronicsCNET

This snazzy 10,000-mAh power bank with wireless and Apple Watch charging is $68

I love the elegance of the Quatro Wireless Power Bank. It's a sleek, sexy-looking 10,000-mAh power bank with great industrial design that makes it look like a million bucks. But it's not just a battery; it also has Qi wireless charging, an integrated Apple Watch charger and USB-C Power Delivery. Usually listing for $100, it's currently on sale for $80. But you can get the Quatro Wireless Power Bank for just $68 when you apply promo code FORMOM anytime between now and May 9.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SPY

The Best Webcam Is the One You Already Have — an iPhone

Whether or not you’ve been working from home for the past year, odds are you’ve at least hopped on Zoom to connect with family, play games with friends or attend a virtual event. You’ve probably perfected your Zoom kit by now, from ring lights and backgrounds to WiFi routers and...
Computersandroidpolice.com

Chromebooks will soon play nice with noise canceling microphones

Google is working hard to improve Chrome OS with features that make the system simpler to use, with things like better media controls and easier copy and pasting planned for the near future. But the company also wants to make Chromebooks better at things you might not notice right away, especially when you work from home. One of these upcoming improvements is microphone noise cancellation, which could enhance the audio quality of your video conferences drastically — if you have compatible hardware, that is.
Xiaomigsmarena.com

Xiaomi to introduce new noise-cancelling earphones on May 13

Xiaomi brought Mi Air 2 Pro back in October, but now the TWS earphones are getting a successor. The company has posted a teaser on its Weibo profile, revealing a new case with the new Xiaomi logo on the hinge. The image also tells us when the launch will take place - this Thursday, May 13. Meanwhile, a leakster posted an alleged image of the actual buds, which will have rubber tips.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Affordable Noise-Cancelling Earbuds

Huawei recently launched the latest FreeBuds 4i earbuds and it is spotlighted by its premium audio quality, sleek design, and active noise cancellation. With all of the high-quality components, the FreeBuds 4i are readily available at a low price point. It incorporates smart technology that detects any ambient sounds and responds with a reverse sound wave to reduce the noise.
RetailApple Insider

Lowest price anywhere: AirPods Max on sale for $519

Ringing in as the lowest price on record, Apple Premier Partner Expercom has AirPods Max on sale for $519, a discount of $30 off retail. AirPods Max blowout deal — Theblowout sale applies to all five shades of AirPods Max, with estimated delivery in three to seven business days at press time.
Electronicslifewire.com

Tin HiFi T2 Headphones Offer Fantastic Sound at a Bargain Price

After tiring of worrying about battery life and connectivity issues, I recently bought my first pair of wired headphones in years. The Tin HiFi T2 are beautifully made, but are a far cry from the elegant minimalism of Apple products. I was impressed with the excellent audio quality and neutral...
ElectronicsLaredo Morning Times

The Best Earbuds for the Office and Working From Home

Wearing earbuds at work used to be a bit of a rare occurrence. After all, if you worked in an open-concept office space (remember those?), you needed to be able to hear if a colleague asked you a question, and you’d never have them in your ears during a meeting. But now, of course, they’re a more common 9-to-5 accessory than ever. If you’re working from home or you and your partner have to join Zoom meetings at the same time at home, it’s a good idea to invest in a new pair of earbuds that can easily connect to your work devices and handle all your virtual tasks throughout the day, without disturbing others in the room.
ElectronicsOutside Online

The Best Headphones and Speakers of 2021

Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Headphones with Extra Bass ($130) This year, inexorable improvement in true wireless earbuds took a sonic leap forward. Nearly every model we tested boasted impressive sound quality. What’s more, certain old annoyances—difficulty in syncing, dropped connections—have largely gone away. Meanwhile, prices have continued to drop. The Sony WF-XB700 is a shining example of how good things have gotten. Start with the design. A compact, three-inch-long charging case holds the buds in place magnetically. The buds sync flawlessly once you pop them out. An ergonomic wedge helps them slide in place in your ears and stay put. This, plus the fact that they’re incredibly light, means you’ll hardly know they’re there. The WF-XB700’s are also IPX4 water-resistant—enough to handle sweat and rain, not a full dunk—and hold nine hours of play time on one charge. Plug them into the case for ten minutes to get another hour. But what puts these over the top is the extra bass. Without crowding out high and midrange notes, the rich, undistorted low-end sound simply makes your music livelier, like an extra shot of acoustic adrenaline. The Sonys don’t have active noise cancellation or wear detection like other high-end buds, but sometimes those add-on features only get in the way. With these, you just pair, play, and head out the door.
ElectronicsHerald Tribune

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are on sale for their lowest price in months

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Whether you're listening to tunes during a commute, rocking out to beats while working out or just trying to cancel out distracting noises, the pair of headphones you choose to use for the task could be a total game-changer. Bose is a leading brand when it comes to noise-canceling and wireless headphones, with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones in particular regularlyranking highly in our tests—and they're currently on sale for their lowest price in months.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Latest Sennheiser in-ear headphones come with a staggering price tag

Sennheiser has launched its latest wired in-ear headphones, and they come with a price tag that could put off all but the most dedicated audiophiles. The Sennheiser IE 900 are the brand's new flagship earbuds, and they'll set you back $1,299 / £1,099 / AU$2,099 when they're released in June – far pricier than most wired earphones.
Electronicsxda-developers

Anker’s portable batteries, chargers, and cables are up to 38% off today only

Anker produces some of the best charging accessories available today. I’ve purchased a few of their wall adapters for family members who needed more charging ports, and I use Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom III wall charger constantly with my laptop and phones. Today the company is discounting a handful of its products for Amazon’s ‘Deal of the Day,’ with some as much as 38% off the typical prices.