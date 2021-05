The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Atlanta Braves for the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday from Truist Park. The Blue Jays are coming off a 5-3 win last night over the Braves in the first game of the series and have put up 17 runs in their last three games, they’ll look to keep up that momentum tonight. As for the Braves, they’ve won five of their last seven games and will send out Max Fried to get some revenge against the Jays in tonight’s rematch.