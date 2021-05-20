newsbreak-logo
Norfolk, VA

15th View ramp onto I-64 in Norfolk to close daily, VDOT says

By Saleen Martin, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 6 hours ago

Drivers who frequent the 15th View ramp onto Interstate 64 in Ocean View will soon have to take other routes during select hours due to daily closures, the city said in a news release.

The ramp, located near W. Ocean View Avenue, will close daily from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to improve traffic flow, the release said.

When closed, drivers will no longer be able to turn left from W. Ocean View Avenue onto the ramp. Instead, they’ll access I-64 westbound from the entry points on 4th View Street, Tidewater Drive and Granby Street.

City spokeswoman Lori Crouch said she doesn’t have an official start date for the daily closures, but plans will be in place by May 28. Concrete barriers will also be installed on W. Ocean View Ave. at the 15th View ramp as early as May 24.

The release said the changes are part of a partnership between the city of Norfolk and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The daily gate closure of 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. will take place once the City of Norfolk has completed their work, wrote VDOT spokeswoman Holly Christopher in an email.

The organizations want to encourage safe driving behavior by managing cut-through traffic during the rush hour and preventing wrong-way entry onto the interstate via the exit ramp at 15th View Street.

“These temporary modifications will be in place for the duration of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project, which will be completed in 2025,” the release said.

For more information, visit www.norfolk.gov/15thview or www.vdot.virginia.gov .

Saleen Martin, 757-446-2027, saleen.martin@pilotonline.com

