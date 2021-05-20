newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hall of Fame WR Tim Brown on DeVonta Smith: 'This kid can be really dangerous'

By Nick Kosko
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDeVonta Smith won a Heisman trophy for a reason. He was the best player in college football in 2020 and lit it up for Alabama over his three seasons. Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown is excited for Smith and his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles. While Smith’s teammate Jaylen Waddle and LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase were selected before him, Smith might be at the right place at the right time.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
199K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Smith College#Nfl Football#Hall Of Fame Wr#The Philadelphia Eagles#Lsu#Ja Marr Chase#Pro Football Podcast#Ohio State#The Minnesota Vikings#College Football#Catch#Philly#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Raiders All-Time Top Five: Wide Receivers

Although Fred Biletnikoff wasn’t even close to being one of the biggest or fastest wide receivers in NFL history, he unquestionably was one of the very best. The 6-1, 190-pound Biletnikoff was drafted by the Raiders in the second round (No. 11 overall) of the 1965 American Football League Draft by the Raiders and in the third round (No. 39 overall) of the National Football League Draft by the Detroit Lions out of Florida State. Raiders Coach and General Manager Al Davis signed Freddie B. under the goalpost after the Seminoles’ 36-19 victory over Oklahoma in the Gator Bowl, in which he caught 13 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns. Biletnikoff had 100 receptions for 1,655 yards and 20 touchdowns at Florida State, all school records at the time, and was a consensus All-American as a senior. However, he was only getting started. Biletnikoff played mostly on special teams in the first six games of his rookie season with the Raiders in 1965, but in the seventh game against the Boston Patriots, he caught seven passes for 118 yards and simply kept getting better. Over 14 seasons with the Silver and Black, Biletnikoff made 589 receptions for 8,974 yards, a 15.2-yard average, and 76 touchdowns on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In addition, he caught 70 passes for 1,167 yards and 10 touchdowns in 19 post-season games—all NFL playoff records at the time. He was a two-time All-AFL selection, made the Pro Bowl in the first four seasons after the AFL-NFL merger was complete, and was selected All-Pro in 1972. And it didn’t matter if Tom Flores, Daryle Lamonica, or Kenny “Snake” Stabler was the Raiders quarterback. When the Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings, 32-14, in Super Bowl XI, Biletnikoff made four catches for 79 yards, taking three of them inside the two-yard line to set up touchdowns, and was selected the game’s Most Valuable Player. After retiring from the Raiders in 1978 and playing one season with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 1980, Biletnikoff spent more than 20 years coaching receivers, including with the Raiders from 1989-2006. He and his wife, Angela, operate the Biletnikoff Foundation, a non-profit organization, which is dedicated to supporting young people, primarily from low-to-moderate income neighborhoods or backgrounds.
NFLBenzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Dolphin Entertainment Announces Pro Football Hall Of Famer, Tim Brown, To Launch His First Non-Fungible Token This Month Via Partnership Between Co., Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment, H2H

CELEBRATED COLLEGE AND PRO FOOTBALL STAR TIM BROWN ENTERS. THE WORLD OF NFTS – DEFINING HIS CAREER FROM THE HEISMAN TROPHY TO THE HALL OF FAME (H2H)KICKS OFF AN EXCLUSIVE H2H LEGENDS SERIES PRODUCED BY HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY, DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, AND H2HHeisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinee Tim Brown is set to launch his first non-fungible tokens (NFTs) this month. A one-of-a-kind NFT along with an accompanying limited edition collectible NFTs will kick off a series produced by the new partnership between the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV, HOFVW))), Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), and H2H, the brand which represents the only ten men in football history to win a Heisman Trophy and be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tim Brown’s NFTs, created by award winning artists, will go live on OpenSea, the world’s first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and NFTs, starting May 17th. Following this, NFTs for fellow H2H Legends, Earl Campbell, Doak Walker and others will be unveiled.One of the greatest wide receivers of his era, Tim played his storied college career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, earning the nickname “Touchdown Timmy” for his prowess on the field. Tim was selected in the first round of the 1988 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Raiders, setting franchise records for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.Both NFTs celebrate his incredible contributions to the game of football, allowing fans a moment to connect with the athlete on a deep and artistic level. In Tim Brown’s breathtaking 1-of-1 NFT, Tim’s own voice rings out as the viewer is led on an emotional journey through a monument-like structure, glimpsing at highlights of his career on the field. It was created by Dolphin Entertainment’s Digital Studio in partnership with Shane Griffin, an award-winning visual artist, director and NFT developer. Shane’s recent work includes projects with Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West and brands such as Nike, Apple, Adidas and Givenchy. He is a winner of PRINT magazine’s New Visual Artist award and an ADC Young Guns award.The second offering, details of which will be shared in the coming days will be the first in an exclusive Hall of Fame limited edition series of NFTs which will be available on a more mass scale. This series will be spearheaded by the award winning partners at Reference, a New York based creative office specializing in design and motion. Reference will be bringing the defining moments of these exciting moments and careers to life, and inviting the viewer to experience them through his perspective. Their work is informed by visual culture, research, and emerging technologies.Mike Crawford, CEO of HOFV comments, “We couldn’t be more excited to share our first NFTs with the world, highlighting Tim Brown, one of the best to ever play the game of football. Not only did Tim exemplify excellence on the field during his storied career, in both college and the pros, but he continues to represent excellence in every area of his life. He is a role model for fans of the sport everywhere and it just seems befitting that we would lead with such an incredible Pro Football Hall of Famer and person in these two unique collectibles.”“Dolphin’s creative mission was to elevate this art to a level that has not yet been achieved for any athlete so far in this space,” comments Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O’Dowd. “Inspired by the truly legendary careers of Tim, Earl and Doak, we set out to make these collectibles worthy of an icon. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the results and how Shane Griffin and the Reference team were able to capture two very different, powerful tributes to Tim Brown’s career.”The Hall of Fame Football legend Tim Brown comments, “Participating in this unique artform was unlike anything I’ve experienced before. The artist was able to convey some of the most emotional parts of my journey and best memories and communicate them powerfully in the NFT. I am excited and enthusiastic by this new way to connect with fans, begin to share the story of the H2H Legends and hope to do more, in the future.”The Tim Brown 1-of-1 NFT offering also unlocks three special “In Real Life” bonuses; a surprise virtual meet-and-greet call from the Tim to the auction winner's person of choice, a personalized piece of memorabilia and two tickets to a future Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony of the winner’s choosing.About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company.
NFLYardbarker

SEC coach claims Giants really wanted DeVonta Smith

The New York Giants walked away from the NFL Draft with a new weapon, but it wasn’t the one that was expected. Instead of DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle, they ended up trading down and selecting Kadarius Toney. However, according to one SEC defensive coordinator who spoke with ESPN, the Giants were really interested in Smith.
NFLchatsports.com

Which DeVonta Smith nickname is best?

Now that DeVonta Smith is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles (which rules), there’s one very important question to be answered: what should we call this guy?. “DeVonta Smith” is already pretty cool. But it feels like a nickname is in order for this future NFL star. Let’s run through...
NFLcrossingbroad.com

DeVonta Smith Gets His First Action as a Philadelphia Eagle

Eagles minicamp began today in South Philly and reporters were allowed to watch and film the first portion of practice. That included individual drills and warmups. The scribes have to peace out before the team activities begin, so we’re not privy to that video. That said, there’s not a ton...
NFLchatsports.com

Devonta Smith thought the Giants would draft him

Heading into last month’s NFL Draft, it seemed as though the New York Giants would end up with either Devonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. Instead, the Eagles leapfrogged the Giants and moved up from the 12th pick to the 10th pick and selected Smith. He admitted this week that he thought that he was going to end up being drafted by the Giants.
NFLYardbarker

PHILLY SPORTS WITH GIOVANNI: The DeVonta Smith Episode

The 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, DeVonta Smith, talked on the latest episode of Philly Sports With Giovanni Podcast on Tuesday and covered some ground that was untouched in the days after the Eagles selected him. Smith talks about what it felt like to win the Heisman...
NFLReporter

New Eagles receiver Smith has independent streak that should work for him

Eagles’ first-round draft pick DeVonta Smith grew up in a household where his father, Kelvin Dickerson, and mother, Christina Smith-Sylve worked demanding jobs. Smith explained how that encouraged him to be independent during a videoconference Wednesday as Eagles rookies gathered at the NovaCare Complex for their first camp this weekend.
NFLNBC Sports

DeVonta Smith on Jalen Reagor: We can complement each other

After trading up to select Devonta Smith with the 10th overall pick, the Eagles now have a pair of first-round receivers from the last two drafts. While Jalen Reagor missed several games due to injury as a rookie, his overall production was not high. The 21st overall pick in 2020, Reagor caught 31 passes for 396 yards with one touchdown in 11 games. His highest yardage output came in Week One when he caught one pass for 55 yards.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

DeVonta Smith ready to resume building connection with Jalen Hurts

Maybe it was only a coincidence, but when Jalen Hurts greeted wide receiver DeVonta Smith as the 2021 first-round draft pick arrived in Philadelphia earlier this month, the Eagles quarterback was wearing a Michael Jordan/Scottie Pippen T-shirt. If Hurts and Smith have the same level of success in the NFL...
NFLPosted by
The Morning Call

Eagles’ DeVonta Smith projects professionalism in every way

He won’t hit the practice field for the first time as an NFL player until Friday, but Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith already projects the look and feel of a true pro who can be counted on to literally hit the ground running. Part of it is the Alabama program he comes from that is run more like a professional franchise than any team in college football. A bigger part is Smith’s pride ...
NFLphillyvoice.com

John McMullen: Have the Eagles gotten conservative at quarterback?

A large portion of the very fanbase that makes Howie Roseman go for the darkest tint at the car dealership or calls for the unemployment of the Eagles GM at every opportunity — be it a chant at a Phillies game or the comments section of altruistic Autism pieces on the team's website — is also somehow convinced that Jalen Hurts is the answer at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFLDallas News

Top individual matchups to watch on Cowboys’ 2021 schedule: Litmus tests galore for Dallas’ best

The NFL released its schedule Wednesday, revealing the order in which the Dallas Cowboys will face the opponents that we’ve known about for a few months. Interestingly enough, the Cowboys will play arguably their toughest opponent first, as they kick off the regular season against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, providing an immediate litmus test for Dallas right out of the gate.
NFLatlantanews.net

Game-by-game preview of the Eagles' 2021 schedule

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons (Sun., Sept. 12, 1 PM on FOX/94WIP) Record vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: 0-1 Key additions: Head Coach Arthur Smith, Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees, TE Kyle Pitts, S Richie Grant, LB Barkevious Mingo, CB Fabian Moreau, RB Mike Davis, S Erik Harris. Key departures:...