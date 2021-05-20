Hall of Fame WR Tim Brown on DeVonta Smith: 'This kid can be really dangerous'

CELEBRATED COLLEGE AND PRO FOOTBALL STAR TIM BROWN ENTERS. THE WORLD OF NFTS – DEFINING HIS CAREER FROM THE HEISMAN TROPHY TO THE HALL OF FAME (H2H)KICKS OFF AN EXCLUSIVE H2H LEGENDS SERIES PRODUCED BY HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY, DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, AND H2HHeisman Trophy winner and Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinee Tim Brown is set to launch his first non-fungible tokens (NFTs) this month. A one-of-a-kind NFT along with an accompanying limited edition collectible NFTs will kick off a series produced by the new partnership between the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV, HOFVW))), Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), and H2H, the brand which represents the only ten men in football history to win a Heisman Trophy and be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tim Brown’s NFTs, created by award winning artists, will go live on OpenSea, the world’s first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and NFTs, starting May 17th. Following this, NFTs for fellow H2H Legends, Earl Campbell, Doak Walker and others will be unveiled.One of the greatest wide receivers of his era, Tim played his storied college career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, earning the nickname “Touchdown Timmy” for his prowess on the field. Tim was selected in the first round of the 1988 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Raiders, setting franchise records for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.Both NFTs celebrate his incredible contributions to the game of football, allowing fans a moment to connect with the athlete on a deep and artistic level. In Tim Brown’s breathtaking 1-of-1 NFT, Tim’s own voice rings out as the viewer is led on an emotional journey through a monument-like structure, glimpsing at highlights of his career on the field. It was created by Dolphin Entertainment’s Digital Studio in partnership with Shane Griffin, an award-winning visual artist, director and NFT developer. Shane’s recent work includes projects with Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West and brands such as Nike, Apple, Adidas and Givenchy. He is a winner of PRINT magazine’s New Visual Artist award and an ADC Young Guns award.The second offering, details of which will be shared in the coming days will be the first in an exclusive Hall of Fame limited edition series of NFTs which will be available on a more mass scale. This series will be spearheaded by the award winning partners at Reference, a New York based creative office specializing in design and motion. Reference will be bringing the defining moments of these exciting moments and careers to life, and inviting the viewer to experience them through his perspective. Their work is informed by visual culture, research, and emerging technologies.Mike Crawford, CEO of HOFV comments, “We couldn’t be more excited to share our first NFTs with the world, highlighting Tim Brown, one of the best to ever play the game of football. Not only did Tim exemplify excellence on the field during his storied career, in both college and the pros, but he continues to represent excellence in every area of his life. He is a role model for fans of the sport everywhere and it just seems befitting that we would lead with such an incredible Pro Football Hall of Famer and person in these two unique collectibles.”“Dolphin’s creative mission was to elevate this art to a level that has not yet been achieved for any athlete so far in this space,” comments Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O’Dowd. “Inspired by the truly legendary careers of Tim, Earl and Doak, we set out to make these collectibles worthy of an icon. Needless to say, we are thrilled with the results and how Shane Griffin and the Reference team were able to capture two very different, powerful tributes to Tim Brown’s career.”The Hall of Fame Football legend Tim Brown comments, “Participating in this unique artform was unlike anything I’ve experienced before. The artist was able to convey some of the most emotional parts of my journey and best memories and communicate them powerfully in the NFT. I am excited and enthusiastic by this new way to connect with fans, begin to share the story of the H2H Legends and hope to do more, in the future.”The Tim Brown 1-of-1 NFT offering also unlocks three special “In Real Life” bonuses; a surprise virtual meet-and-greet call from the Tim to the auction winner's person of choice, a personalized piece of memorabilia and two tickets to a future Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony of the winner’s choosing.About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company.