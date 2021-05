The Los Angeles Lakers announced that there will be a nine-part docuseries dating the history of the franchise coming to Hulu in 2022. The series will chronicle the past four decades of Lakers basketball starting from when the team was purchased by Jerry Buss back in 1979. The subject will be on each iteration of the Purple and Gold that enjoyed championship success such as the “Showtime” era, the Kobe Bryant/Shaquille O’Neal-led squads, and will even culminate with the triumph of the 2020 NBA championship led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.