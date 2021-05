Over a million doses adiminstered in the last seven days, with over 149,000 doses givien in the last 24-hours. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. 149,543 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 21 allocation of 1,008,050 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving today.