CRIME STOPPERS OFFERING REWARD IN WASHINGTON CO. SHOOTING

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a late night shooting this past weekend. No new information has been released about the shooting, which occurred shortly after midnight Sunday at a truck rental agency at the intersection of Highway 105 and FM 1155.

