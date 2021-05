Have you tried to buy a bicycle in the last 12 months? How did that go? What sort of selection or choice did you have? Or how about needing just a replacement part, could you find one? Odds are that you could not find a new bike or the mechanical components you want. My local shop has 2,500 bikes on back order and is getting in about five new orders a week. Absent improvements, that means 10 years to fulfill those orders. I was lucky when I went in: my bent derailer could be fixed. What if I needed a replacement derailer, when would it be available? The best estimate the shop could give was “we have no idea.” This is not new: Wired had ideas on “A Plan to Fix the US Bike Shortage” seven months ago. And yet, just last month, Quartz is writing about “Why it’s so hard to to get a new bike right now.”