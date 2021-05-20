Overseas Americans Plead With U.S. Government To Send Vaccines Abroad

newsbreak-logo
Millions of Americans live abroad in places where COVID-19 vaccine rollouts are slow and cases rampant. They're pleading with the U.S. government to send surplus shots overseas. As NPR's Michael Sullivan reports, the answer so far is no.

