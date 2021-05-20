newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Another fly in British tourists’ sun cream – the EU is urging travel reciprocity

By James Crisp,
Telegraph
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of Britons ignoring the government advice is set to increase as Brussels rolls back coronavirus restrictions in a bid to prevent another lost summer season. The EU doesn’t have the power to force its member states to ban or welcome British tourists but it does make recommendations, which governments broadly intend to follow. However, when it comes to the crunch, individual countries will act in their national interest.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Travel Destinations#Britons#Indian#Telegraph#Beyond Brexit Bulletin#Eu Tourists#Reciprocity#British Tourists#Eu Governments#British Holidaymakers#Britain#Brussels Rolls#Flying#Croatia#Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Travel Restrictions
Place
Europe
News Break
Travel
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Related
Worldsmartertravel.com

This European Country Will Pay You to Visit

Malta, a stunning island nation in the Mediterranean Sea, will pay you to visit this year. Opening June 1 to tourism, Malta’s travel incentives will offer vouchers for both hotels and diving excursions. Malta hopes their incentives will bring in around 35,000 tourists and usher in a strong return to tourism. If you’re interested in getting paid to stay in a hotel or dive off the coast of Malta, this might be for you.
Travelportuguese-american-journal.com

Travel: Green light for English tourists – Portugal

The Azores and Madeira along with mainland Portugal have been officially given the green light by the British government for holiday visits when the UK lifts ifs overseas travel ban on May 17. Only 12 countries worldwide, most of them distant, have been included in the least restrictive category on...
IndustryThe Drum

British Airways: You Make Us Fly by Ogilvy

2020 was fight or (no) flight for the travel industry, with the pandemic disrupting the industry like never before. With trepidation, the UK is slowly opening back up, but with cases in India spreading like wildfire, it feels like a long time until we can travel with ease, with or without the vaccine passport.
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Portugal leaves UK tourists on tenterhooks over travel

LISBON, May 14 (Reuters) - British holidaymakers are on tenterhooks as Portuguese authorities have yet to decide whether the country will allow them to visit from next week even after Britain’s government cleared them to go, prompting a surge in bookings. Britain added Portugal to a “green” list of foreign...
Financial ReportsTelegraph

British Airways owner IAG flies to £1bn loss

British Airways-owner IAG reported a €1.2bn (£1bn) pre-tax loss for the three months to the end of March as the pandemic restricted travel, and forecast only a small rise in capacity to 25pc for the April-June quarter. Flying at just 20pc capacity in the three months to the end of...
LifestyleUS News and World Report

EU Countries Agree to Open up to Israeli Tourists

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Thursday added Israel to the list of countries who's citizens will be allowed to visit for leisure, as Europe seeks to revive travel and salvage summer tourism from tough COVID-19 restrictions. Reopening to Israeli tourists comes as the EU is moving to ease...
Travelinews.co.uk

Green list: Brits could fly to Portugal then cross border to Spain to avoid travel restrictions, experts warn

Travellers will use Portugal as a back-door to travel to their second homes in Spain, France and Italy and side-step quarantine rules, an expert has warned. While most of Europe’s popular destinations were added to the UK’s amber list on Friday, Portugal was placed on the green list, meaning there is nothing to stop people from travelling there from next week and driving into Europe.
TravelUS News and World Report

EU Countries Urged to Halt Non-Essential Travel From India

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's executive on Wednesday called on countries of the bloc to temporarily halt non-essential travel from India, to limit the spread of a COVID-19 variant. The European Commission said its proposal followed the World Health Organisation's proposal on Monday to reclassify the B.1.617.2 variant of...
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mirror

Italy to welcome back Brits for holidays with no quarantine from May 16

Italy will be welcoming British holidaymakers back from May 16, with no need to quarantine. The country's Prime Minister Mario Draghi confirmed during a conference that tourists will be welcome back, provided they have either been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (aka two doses of an approved jab), or they can show proof of a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of their arrival.
TravelArkansas Online

EU seeks unity on pandemic travel

BRUSSELS -- As strict lockdowns are loosened across Europe, the 27-nation bloc has yet to agree on how to quickly implement a virus certificate plan to boost summer travel and tourism. European affairs ministers gathered Tuesday in Brussels to assess progress in discussions with European lawmakers and expressed their optimism...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

‘Green list’ tourist boards hail traffic light status

The tourist boards of countries on the UK government’s newly released green list have welcomed news that holidaymakers from England can visit without the need to quarantine on their return. The list only had 12 destinations, with many popular holiday hotspots such as Spain, Greece and France categorised as amber,...
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Boris gives green light to 'green list' getaways: PM urges Britons to ONLY visit safe nations like Portugal from May 17 or take a Staycation 'anywhere in UK' after ban on overnight stays in lifted from Monday

Boris Johnson tonight gave the green light to the travel 'green list' as he gave the thumbs up for Britons to enjoy a foreign holiday this summer. Holidaymakers will be given the go-ahead to jet off to sunnier climes from Monday when the ban on non-essential foreign travel is finally lifted.