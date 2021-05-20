Pop-up vaccination clinics coming to Albany, Ravena
ALBANY — Pop-up vaccination clinics are coming to Albany this weekend and Ravena next week, Albany County officials announced Thursday. The first pop-up clinic will be held this Saturday at the Innovation Blocks Party on Clinton Street between Third and Fourth avenues from noon to 3 p.m. Officials will be administering doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and first doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to anyone age 12 and up. Second-dose Pfizer vaccinations will be arranged at the time of the first dose.www.timesunion.com