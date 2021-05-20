newsbreak-logo
Esper raises $30M Series B for its IoT DevOps platform

By Frederic Lardinois
TechCrunch
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company argues that there are thousands of device manufacturers who are building these kinds of devices on Android alone, but that scaling and managing these deployments comes with a lot of challenges. The core idea here is that Esper brings to device development the DevOps experience that software developers now expect. The company argues that its tools allow companies to forgo building their own internal DevOps teams and instead use its tooling to scale their Android-based IoT fleets for use cases that range from digital signage and kiosks to custom solutions in healthcare, retail, logistics and more.

BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Anvilogic Raises $10M Series A For Its Cybersecurity Detection Automation Platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anvilogic, a cybersecurity detection automation company, today announced its $10M Series A. The company gives organizations the map and directions, vital to navigating their unique security landscapes, making it easy to automate security operations and reduce risk. Anvilogic is the only security detection automation platform that delivers AI-driven insights and recommendations to measure and improve threat detection coverage that force-multiplies security operations and stops the SOC Chaos. The Series A was led by Cervin Ventures with participation from Foundation Capital, Point 72 Ventures, and Dan Warmenhoven. The funds will be used for scaling go-to-market operations and research and development.
Businessenterpriseai.news

Lightmatter Raises $80M Series B and Brings Photonic Compute Chip to Market That Accelerates AI With 10x-Plus Speed and Energy Advantage

BOSTON, Mass., May 6, 2021 -- Lightmatter, the leader in photonic computing, announced today that it has raised a $80 million Series B investment round, bringing total investment raised so far to $113 million. The round was led by Viking Global Investors with participation from GV (formerly Google Ventures), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Lockheed Martin, Matrix Partners, SIP Global Partners, Spark Capital, and others.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Welltok Recognized As "Best IoT Healthcare Platform" In 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

DENVER, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltok , the consumer activation company, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best IoT Healthcare Platform" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization, the awards recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.
IndustryTechCrunch

Zencargo raises $42M to expand its digital-first freight forwarding platform internationally

Zencargo, which has built a digital platform to enable freight forwarding — the process by which companies organize and track the movements of items they are making and selling (and the components needed for those items) — has raised £30 million (about $42 million). Alex Hersham, the CEO who co-founded the company with Richard Fattal (CCO) and Jan Riethmayer, said that London-based Zencargo will be using the funding to open offices in The Netherlands, Hong Kong and the U.S.; to more than double its headcount to 350 from 150 today; and to begin to make moves into trade finance — a critical lever for facilitating the trading activities that are the bread and butter of Zencargo’s business.
BusinessHPCwire

SiMa.ai Raises $80 Million in Series B Financing for MLSoC Platform Led by Fidelity

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 — SiMa.ai, machine learning company transforming the embedded edge market through high-performance compute at the lowest power, today announced an $80 million Series B financing led by Fidelity Management & Research Company with participation from Adage Capital Management. Also joining this round are existing investors Amplify Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Wing Venture Capital, Alter Venture Partners, and +ND Capital. The round brings the total amount raised to $120 million since the company’s inception in November 2018.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Cycode Raises $20 Million Series A Round From Insight Partners to Secure DevOps Pipelines and Prevent Code Tampering

Cycode also launches knowledge graph that correlates data across the software development lifecycle to protect against rising threats like software supply chain attacks, source code leakage, hardcoded secrets and Infrastructure as Code misconfigurations. SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021— Cycode, an innovator in securing DevOps pipelines, today announced a $20 million...
BusinessVentureBeat

Endpoint security platform Huntress raises $40M

Endpoint security startup Huntress today announced it has closed a $40 million series B funding round led by JMI, with additional investment from ForgePoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures. The company says the funds, which bring Huntress’ total raised to nearly $60 million, will be used to grow its platform, as well as its software development team.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Huma Raises $130 Million Financing To Scale Its Digital Health Platform For Better Care And Research

LONDON and NEW YORK , May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics Limited today announces the completion of its latest funding round with financing of approximately $130 million. The investment will scale Huma's modular platform which can power digital 'hospitals at home' nationally, and support the pharmaceutical and research industries to run the largest ever decentralized clinical trials. Huma's platform combines predictive algorithms, digital biomarkers and real-world data to advance proactive care and research.
Educationprotocol.com

Engageli raises $33 million to stake its claim as the platform for higher education

VC investor Dan Avida saw how limited and disengaged his two girls were with remote learning through Zoom when the pandemic first closed classrooms and sent everyone home. After not finding another platform for them to potentially use and recommend to their universities, he and his wife, Daphne Koller, one of the co-founders of the online learning platform Coursera, decided to create an alternative.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Neobank Lili raises USD 55 mln in Series B round

Lili, a neobank aimed at freelancers, has picked up USD 55 million in a Series B round that it will be using to continue expanding its platform. The funding is being led by Group 11, a VC with a strong focus on fintech, with Target Global, AltaIR and previous investors also participating.The company has now raised USD 80 million and is not disclosing its valuation yet.
BusinessTwice

HP Extends Amplify Partner Program To Global Retailers

HP Inc. recently announced the extension of HP Amplify™ — a first-of-its kind global channel program — to its vast ecosystem of more than1350 online pure players, omnichannel, and brick and mortar retail partners. Launched in the fall of 2020 to commercial partners, the powerful new partner program, built on...
Economyaustinnews.net

York IE Launches Market and Competitive Intelligence Platform

SaaS platform provides busy entrepreneurs and investors digestible data and insights to help with strategic growth. MANCHESTER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / York IE™, a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm, today launched general availability of Fuel™, its market and competitive intelligence platform that helps B2B SaaS startups gain a competitive edge.
Real Estatesiliconhillsnews.com

AnthemIQ Raises $10 Million to Expand its Real Estate Platform

AnthemIQ announced Monday that it has closed a $10 million venture capital round. The Austin-based real estate transaction platform reported the Series A round was led by Staubach Capital with participation from other investors. The company plans to use the funds raised on rapid growth and expansion, according to Kenny Tomlin, its Co-Founder and Executive Chairman.
TechnologyCSO

Digital Transformation: Three Essential Paradigms For Success

The recent pandemic has uncovered a startling reality. The reality is that all organizations must accelerate their adoption of technology to keep pace with their industry and customer demand. This was always the case; however, the pandemic has exacerbated that pain point for all companies in all industry segments. Digital transformation is not a differentiator or a 'nice-to-have' it is a foundational element of success. That part is simple. So, how can companies unlock their potential and outpace the competition?
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

Deep tech: Why C-suite execs are pursuing blockchain

Blockchain is seen as a major area of interest among enterprises looking to invest in deep-tech solutions, a new report suggests. An industry-wide survey conducted by quantum computing firm Seeqc reveals that 67% of executive decision-makers fear falling behind competitors when it comes to emerging technologies. With this in mind, 57% of large enterprises are actively developing deep-tech solutions in order to solve specific business problems, and blockchain is among their top five areas of interest.