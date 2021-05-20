‘Girls5eva’ Standout Song “New York Lonely Boy” Has Me Spiraling About Motherhood

As it’s that time of year to celebrate our moms for Mother’s Day, we thought it would be fun to look back at some of the most memorable mean moms of the movies. Not those lovable mothers who sang to their kiddos or who heroically sacrificed something great for their kiddos, but those moms who made us shudder at the not-so-great things they were willing to do for their offspring, made us despair that any parent could treat a child in such a way or just made us laugh at their absolute ineptness at parenting. Some might not exactly be mean in the traditional sense but are certainly overly permissive or vastly selfish.