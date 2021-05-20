newsbreak-logo
‘Girls5eva’ Standout Song “New York Lonely Boy” Has Me Spiraling About Motherhood

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe breakthrough joke of Peacock‘s new comedy series Girls5eva has nothing to do with throwback pop music and everything about a specific kind of childhood found only in New York. “New York Lonely Boy” is an austere ode to the legions of only children raised in NYC. While it’s meant to be a cautionary tale for Girls5eva‘s Dawn (Sara Bareilles), it had a different effect on me. Almost as soon as I finished chuckling at lines like “the Strand is his Disneyland,” I was overcome with a feeling I’ve been trying to outrun my whole life. Girls5eva‘s “New York Lonely Boy” made my biological clock start ticking.

