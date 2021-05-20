Flash Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive flash flood warnings should they become necessary for your area. And remember, never drive through flooded roadways as the water may be too deep for safe passage. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and West Baton Rouge. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River and Walthall. * Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts are possible through late tonight. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.