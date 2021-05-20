newsbreak-logo
BSU updates face mask, other COVID-19 safety protocols

By Katie Kloppenburg
Idaho News 6
 7 hours ago
Boise State University released updated health guidelines effective on May 20, 2021. The decision is based on guidance from the CDC, Central District Health and the City of Boise.

The university says it still intends for most employees to return to campus-based work by the start of the fall semester, which will happen in phases by division as determined by each vice president. The guidelines may change with short notice based on infection rates, new variants or changing local, state, and federal guidelines.

Members of the campus community should avoid asking others about their vaccination status. The university says it is in the process of developing guidelines for whether and when inquiries regarding vaccination status are appropriate.

Masks now optional for fully vaccinated people

With some exceptions, fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors while on campus. Face coverings must still be work in the following campus locations:

  • The Children's Center
  • In University health or counseling services and the COVID-19 testing and vaccination center
  • Where external entities are renting facilities and still require event participants to wear face coverings
  • On Bronco Shuttles or other public transportation when physical distancing and contact tracing is not possible.

Boise State also said those isolating in place on campus must still wear face coverings unless advised by a provider that they can be removed. Unvaccinated people are strongly encouraged to continue wearing face coverings indoors or outdoors when on campus. Those who are not vaccinated for medical reasons should contact Human Resources for help with ADA accommodations if needed.

Related: Boise State vaccinates nearly 900 students against COVID-19

Physical distancing

Members of the campus community, particularly those that are not fully vaccinated, should still practice social distancing when possible. BSU says it will continue to limit indoor and outdoor venue capacities, but will look at options and protocols for expanding capacity.

Classroom protocols

Face-to-face class seating will continue to be distanced over the summer. In the fall, classes will largely return to full capacity with set seating charts to facilitate contact tracing, according to the university. Students will be advised to spread out when possible, but there will be no mandatory set spacing between students right now. More information about fall classroom protocols will come soon.

Cleaning protocols

Enhanced cleaning protocols will still be in place in classrooms, restrooms and other public areas. People should still wipe down break rooms, offices and other high-touch surfaces and equipment with disinfectant before and after use.

People should avoid shaking hands or getting in close contact with others. Plexiglass barriers, signage and one-way directional traffic indicators should stay in place until further guidance is given.

Other Boise State public health requirements are still in effect until further notice. You can find those on Boise State's website .

