Missing Virginia woman that prompted Senior Alert found safe

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. -- A Senior Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old Virginia woman last seen Wednesday in Winchester has been canceled after she was found safe Thursday.

Ming Shu Lu was last seen at 11 a.m. at Berkshire Circle in Winchester, according to officials with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” state police officials said.

Officials said in an email just after 4 p.m. that Lu had been "safely located" per the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

