Richmond, VA

Firefighters help Richmond toddler celebrate birthday

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Some of Richmond's finest helped a toddler celebrate his birthday in a big way Tuesday.

Members of Richmond Fire Department's Truck 5’s B shift dropped by Isaiah’s house to surprise him for his second birthday.

Photos show Isaiah sitting behind the wheel of the fire truck and posing with the firefighters for some adorable photos.

The firefighters said they were excited to be a part of his special day.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

👮🏽 Boy who loves police officers gets awesome birthday surprise

