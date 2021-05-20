CHP: Person dies after being shot while driving on Highway 50

Multiple-Vehicle Crash on SR 99 Caused by Reported Impaired Driver. A DUI accident in Sacramento on May 15 that resulted in a fatality ended up with the arrest of a 19-year-old Roseville resident. The collision occurred around 1:48 a.m. along northbound SR 99 just south of the eastbound Florin Road off-ramp, according to the police report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The young man, driving a Chevy Silverado, was going north on the highway at a speed of more than 80 mph when he neared traffic that was moving slower.