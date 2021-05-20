newsbreak-logo
CHP: Person dies after being shot while driving on Highway 50

ABC10
ABC10
 8 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting on U.S. Highway 50 on Wednesday night has claimed the life of one person, California Highway Patrol said. CHP East Sacramento public information officer Trent Senter told ABC10 that just before midnight on May 19, a 911 call came in from a person who said their car had been shot at on eastbound Highway 50, east of Watt Avenue. It appears as though the caller had also been wounded during the shooting.

