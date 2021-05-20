PVH will continue adherence to COVID-19 precautions

POINT PLEASANT — Despite the easing of mask mandates from federal agencies, state government and municipal leaders, Pleasant Valley Hospital will continue to enforce its mask policy.

Universal masking for patients, visitors, and staff will remain a requirement in all Pleasant Valley Hospital facilities across Mason County, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio.

“While we do respect the loosening of mask mandates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent guidelines do not cover healthcare settings like hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities. Regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, the CDC continues to recommend visitors to healthcare settings continue wearing a well-fitted face covering,” stated a news release from Pleasant Valley Hospital.

“COVID-19 remains prevalent in communities we serve and wearing a mask has been proven to reduce transmission of the virus. This is especially important among the vulnerable populations often found in healthcare facilities, including those with compromised immune systems. Your patience and understanding are appreciated as we continue to fight this pandemic,” stated Wesley Lieving, DO, internal medicine physician, Health Officer, Mason County Health Department.

Information provided by Pleasant Valley Hospital.