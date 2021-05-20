newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Point Pleasant, WV

PVH will continue adherence to COVID-19 precautions

By Point Pleasant Register
Posted by 
Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFGCT_0a5qolio00

POINT PLEASANT — Despite the easing of mask mandates from federal agencies, state government and municipal leaders, Pleasant Valley Hospital will continue to enforce its mask policy.

Universal masking for patients, visitors, and staff will remain a requirement in all Pleasant Valley Hospital facilities across Mason County, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio.

“While we do respect the loosening of mask mandates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent guidelines do not cover healthcare settings like hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities. Regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, the CDC continues to recommend visitors to healthcare settings continue wearing a well-fitted face covering,” stated a news release from Pleasant Valley Hospital.

“COVID-19 remains prevalent in communities we serve and wearing a mask has been proven to reduce transmission of the virus. This is especially important among the vulnerable populations often found in healthcare facilities, including those with compromised immune systems. Your patience and understanding are appreciated as we continue to fight this pandemic,” stated Wesley Lieving, DO, internal medicine physician, Health Officer, Mason County Health Department.

Information provided by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant Register

Point Pleasant, WV
330
Followers
29
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Point Pleasant Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Point Pleasant, WV
Government
Mason County, WV
Health
Mason County, WV
Government
County
Mason County, WV
State
Ohio State
Mason County, WV
Coronavirus
State
West Virginia State
City
Point Pleasant, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Pvh#Adherence#Health Care Policy#Health Care Facilities#Health Systems#Control Systems#Healthcare Systems#Pvh#Pleasant Valley Hospital#Universal#Cdc#Guidelines#Long Term Care Facilities#Care#Healthcare Facilities#Disease Control#Hospitals#Healthcare Settings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthAMA

CDC urges states to get more COVID-19 vaccine in doctors’ offices

What’s the news: The Biden administration is encouraging states supply more vaccines to primary care physicians’ offices in a bid to address immunization inequities and better reach patients who are hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s a move that comes as physicians are being urged to contact their patients by whatever means available and strongly recommend SARS-CoV-2 immunization.
Ohio StateIronton Tribune

COVID-19 case rate continues to drop in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s average number of COVID-19 cases continued to fall for a third consecutive week, but is still short of the goal set by Gov. Mike DeWine to lift health orders. According to the Ohio Department of Health, as of Thursday, the average number of cases stood at 140.2...
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

First COVID-19 vaccination doses continue to decline

The number of Bartholomew County residents who received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine last week declined for the fifth consecutive week, reaching the lowest level since early January. Last week, a total of 1,085 people received their first dose, down from 1,382 the week before and the lowest...
Foster County, NDnewsdakota.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Continue in Foster County

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Foster County residents will see a slight change in vaccine distribution as COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue. Shane Wendel with Central Pharmacy says as the demand for the vaccine slowly declines, area health groups have made changes to their distribution plans. Moving forward, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will only be offered Central Pharmacy and Carrington Drug.
Richmond County, GAwfxg.com

Hesitancy continues with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Almost 1 in 3 Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But according to CDC data, the demand for vaccines is declining. In Georgia, only 28% of the population is fully vaccinated, and in Richmond County, 19%. It's been two weeks since the FDA and CDC's...
Manistee County, MImanisteenews.com

Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend

MANISTEE — Manistee County has had 1,089 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths, as of Thursday's data provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. This is a decrease of one case and no new deaths since Wednesday. The reason for the decrease is unknown, however, typically this occurs when a case is moved from one county to another.
Public HealthFOX 40 News WICZ TV

NYS COVID-19 Positivity Rate Continues To Decline

New York State's COVID-19 positivity rate is continuing to go down. On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported the state's positivity rate is at 1.1%, down from 1.5% on Tuesday. 1,830 new cases of the virus have been reported in the state since Tuesday. 26 new deaths brings the state's death...
Public Healthworkcompcentral.com

COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard Delay Continues

Progress on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s expected COVID-19 emergency temporary standard to keep workers safe in the pandemic has been delayed by several weeks of ongoing meetings at the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which received a draft of the standard April 27. According to...
Shreveport, LAChicot County News

COVID-19 vaccinations continue across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the ArkLaTex even as health officials wrestle with vaccine hesitancy. Be sure and take advantage of the Vaccine Tracker with the resources right at your fingertips. LSU Health Shreveport continues its vaccine distribution. Vaccines are available through Friday from 10 a.m....
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

COVID-19 metrics continue to stabilize in Forsyth

Forsyth County's daily number of new COVID-19 cases is stabilizing in the mid-40s following what a local infectious disease expert considered as a mini-wave in late April. The average daily count is 45 over the past 14 days, which represents the lowest level for a two-week span since October, according to the Forsyth Department of Public Health.
Nevada County, CASierra Sun

COVID-19 contagion continues, vaccine distribution slows

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 4,742. There are 71 new cases since Thursday, May 6, indicating a 2% increase. Of the 4,742 total cases, 4,544 have been released from isolation and 123 are presently active. Nevada County’s total death...
Miami County, KSrepublic-online.com

Active COVID-19 cases continue to decline in county

Active COVID-19 cases and positive tests have declined in Miami County in the past two weeks. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported Wednesday, May 12, the county has approximately five active cases and a positivity rate of 1.45 percent. Miami County began the month with 20 to 25 active cases and a positivity rate of 2.95 percent, according to KDHE.
Wiscnews.com

Dodge County eases recommended COVID-19 precautions

Dodge County announced Friday it was moving into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic response on the heels of a Thursday announcement by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated people can largely resume pre-pandemic lives, including ditching face masks indoors. Masking and social distancing continues to be...
CollegesStar-Tribune

University of Wyoming continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions

The University of Wyoming is one step closer to pre-pandemic operations after trustees voted Friday to slightly ease face mask protocols. The decision came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks in most indoor settings. The university, beginning...
Bend, ORcentraloregondaily.com

▶️ COVID fatigue prevalent among medics, nurses but strict precautions to remain

As vaccination rates increase and health restrictions ease, Central Oregonians are looking forward to getting back to a semblance of normal life. But front-line medical workers—nurses and medics—are resigned to wearing protective equipment and taking special precautions for as long as there’s a risk of infection. Paramedics, nurses and health...