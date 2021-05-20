Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 12:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; Lafourche; Livingston; St. James; Terrebonne The National Weather Service in New Orleans has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 1234 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Thibodaux, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, Convent, Chackbay, Supreme, Paincourtville, Labadieville, Belle Rose, North Vacherie, South Vacherie, Wallace, Schriever and Geismar. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 179 and 196. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED