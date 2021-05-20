From the Supervisor: Summer opportunities in Perinton

Greetings! I wish everyone an enjoyable and safe summer season as we see more COVID-19 restrictions lifted and have more opportunities to gather together. In Perinton, we have been working hard to prioritize the health and safety of our community while bringing back some of our favorite events, such as the Sunday Concerts at Center Stage and Thursday Gazebo Concert Series now at Perinton Park. I hope to see many of you enjoying all of the fun opportunities in Perinton this summer.