newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perinton, NY

From the Supervisor: Summer opportunities in Perinton

monroecopost.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings! I wish everyone an enjoyable and safe summer season as we see more COVID-19 restrictions lifted and have more opportunities to gather together. In Perinton, we have been working hard to prioritize the health and safety of our community while bringing back some of our favorite events, such as the Sunday Concerts at Center Stage and Thursday Gazebo Concert Series now at Perinton Park. I hope to see many of you enjoying all of the fun opportunities in Perinton this summer.

www.monroecopost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perinton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Fitness#New Town#Community#Business Center#Fitness Center#Town Board#Chipotle#La Fitness#Bank Of America#Perinton Org#Hca#Perinton Square#Center Stage#Summers#Visit Perintonplan Com#Concerts#Dedication#Home#Endless Opportunities#Lasalle Parkway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Perinton, NYperinton.org

FREE RABIES IMMUNIZATION CLINIC SCHEDULED IN PERINTON

Online appointments are now open and available for the June 12th drive-thru clinic. Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna today announced the Town of Perinton, in partnership with Monroe County and Fairport Animal Hospital, will hold a free rabies immunization clinic on Saturday, June 12, 2021, by online appointment only from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The drive-thru clinic will take place at the Perinton Department of Public Works, 100 Cobb’s Lane, Fairport, NY 14450. Town of Perinton and Village of Fairport dog owners will also be able to renew or apply for a dog license, as required by New York State Law.