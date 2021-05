From the May 2021 issue of Car and Driver. The ripple effect of the pandemic has hit the auto industry where it hurts—right smack-dab in the supply chain. The microchips that control everything from your 30-way power-adjustable massaging seat to your engine's fuel injectors are as scarce as toilet paper was a year ago. That messes things up for auto­makers, which can no longer build as many cars as they'd like. As we went to press with the May issue of Car and Driver, the chip shortage was stopping production of almost 2 million vehicles globally. The numbers have only gotten worse.