President Biden Is Thinking About Electrifying the Presidential Limo, the ‘Beast’
All it took was a couple minutes behind the wheel of an EV for President Joe Biden to start thinking about how to change his own ride. Shortly after the president test drove the new Ford F-150 Lightning on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed that No. 46 is giving serious consideration to electrifying the White House’s fleet of vehicles. This would presumably include all of its cars and SUVs, including the armored presidential limo better known the “Beast.”robbreport.com