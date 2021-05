Here is your fight size update for Saturday, May 8, 2021. - Kevin Owens appeared on Talking Smack and shared stories of spending a past birthday with Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Big Cass. He said that Roman has changed. He also shared a story of having a meal of his paid for by the Uso's, Naomi, and Tamina when he was new to the main roster. They changed, however (the Uso's that is). He may not be next in line for a title opportunity, but Kevin Owens wants Roman Reigns to know that he still wants the Universal Championship and unlike his first title reign, he plans on enjoying every moment this time around.