‘Hocus Pocus 2’ set to premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2022

By Kyle Hicks
KIVI-TV
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. — We now know when the sequel “Hocus Pocus” is coming out. Walt Disney Studios announced Thursday that “Hocus Pocus 2” will premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2022. Disney says Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all set to reprise their roles...

