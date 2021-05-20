newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lady Marauders avenge RV, 5-4

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSix days after falling to River Valley 9-1 in Bidwell, the Meigs softball team earned its revenge, defeating the Silver and Black 5-4 in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play. The Lady Raiders (17-9, 6-6 TVC Ohio) were up 2-0 an inning into play, with Malerie Stanley doubling home Grace Hash and then scoring on an error. The Lady Marauders (10-11, 4-7) pulled even with a two-run single from Hailey Roberts in the home half of the third. Back-to-back two-out singles by Jerrica Smith and Delana Wright plated three runs, as Meigs took a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth. RVHS plated two runs on RBIs from Riley Bradley and Abbi Hollanbaugh in the top of the seventh, but left the go-ahead run on second base and fell 5-4. Jess Workman was the winning pitcher of record in 5.2 innings for MHS. Sierra Somerville took the pitching loss in six innings for River Valley, striking out five. Leading Meigs at the plate, Roberts was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Jerrica Smith was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Wright went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Somerville was 3-for-4 with a double to lead RVHS, while Bradley went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI, and Sizemore went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

www.mydailyregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Allen
Person
Lexi Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Raiders#River Valley#Bidwell#Rvhs#Mhs#Sierra Somerville#St Marys 0#Little Kanawha Conference#St Marys 10 0#The Lady Falcons#Buffalo 0#Pphs#Waterford 12#Southern 3#Waterford 8 7#Cassidy Roderus#Whs#Ohio Valley Publishing#Lady Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
Sports
Blue Devils
News Break
Sports
Related
dailypostathenian.com

Lady Chargers done after 5-AA tourney opener

MADISONVILLE – McMinn Central's softball season came to an end with a three-inning 15-0 loss at Sequoyah in the District 5-AA tournament opener. Central (0-17) committed two errors, issued four walks and hit six batters. The Lady Chargers struck out nine times and did not get a hit. Sequoyah cracked 11 hits for the game and scored six runs in the first inning, four in the second and five in the third.
Lancaster, CAAntelope Valley Press

Marauders hit 4 HRs in rout of Oxnard

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team picked up a 21-2 rout of Oxnard in five innings at home on Thursday. The Marauders (6-3) hit four homers as part of their 18 hits. “I’m proud of the way the girls hit the ball today,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
mytrimblenews.com

Lady Raiders go 4 for 5 in last week’s games

The Trimble County Lady Raiders softball team picked up four wins across five games in a four-day span last week, including shutouts against Shelby County and Ludlow. Strong performances also have several individuals and the team as a whole tearing up the statewide stats leaderboards. Shelby County 0 - Trimble...
Uniontown, PAheraldstandard.com

Local roundup: Lady Raiders stun Belle Vernon, 4-1

Jordan Hoover shut down Belle Vernon’s offense and Uniontown earned it biggest softball win in years by defeating the host Lady Leopards, 4-1, in a Section 2-AAAA game on Wednesday. Hoover fired a two-hitter, allowing only a first-inning run while striking out nine and walking just one. The Lady Raiders...
Sun-Journal

Lady Rebels rebound, boost record to 4-2

BETHEL — The Telstar Varsity Rebels continued playing a difficult schedule with a string of away games. After a tough loss to Spruce Mountain, the Rebels rebounded taking the next two games, also. on the road with victories against Carrabec and Dirigo, boosting their season record to 4-2. The Rebels took an early lead scoring one in the first inning with Natasha Mason on the mound. Carrabec evened the score at one in the third, before the Rebels pulled ahead with another run in the fourth inning when Katie Evans scored on a passed ball. The Rebels gave up the tying run in the bottom of the seventh, but ended Carrabec’s rally and sending the game to extra innings when Leah Kimball made a game saving running catch in right field.
Courier-Times

Trojans fall to Marauders in HHC baseball

The New Castle High School varsity baseball team hosted Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Thursday evening at Sunnyside Field with the hope of keeping alive its chances of an above-.500 finish in the Hoosier Heritage Conference. But the invading Marauders shut down the bats of the host Trojans, generated enough offense to...
Wellsboro, PAwellsboroathletics.com

Lady Hornets top CV 6-5 in 10 innings.

The Wellsboro Varsity Softball team edged Cowanesque Valley 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday, May 8. Cowanesque Valley scored an early run in the top of the 1st but the Lady Hornets went to work right away. Sophomore Jordyn Abernathy and senior Kerrah Clymer led off with walks then both scored on a single by senior Jena Boyce. Boyce later scored as senior Jessa Lohr singled to make it 3-1. The scored remained 3-1 in favor of the Lady Hornets until the 5th when CV scored 3 runs to take a 4-3 lead.
thevindicator.com

Lady Panthers take game one 4-0 over Bridge City

Kaci West put together another complete game on Wednesday night at home in game one of their Class 4-A Region III Bi-district series against Bridge City by holding the Lady Cardinals to just a hit while delivering a two-run homer in the third inning to lead Liberty to a 4-0 win in giving the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead in the series. Seven different players had hits for Liberty. The Lady Panthers got a run in their first at-bat to move in front for good. Jaylen Prichard walked and then stole second, and with twoouts, Mikaelah Burkland also walked. Catcher Hollie Thomas then singled to give Liberty a 1-0 lead. The Lady Panthers then extended their advantage in the third as Maci Beam singled in front of West, who lofted a pitcher over the center-field wall for a two-run home run, and the lead was 3-0. The score stayed the same until Liberty added some insurance in the sixth inning. Kylie Bishop singled and then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kamdyn Chandler. Alex Wiley then hit a shot to shortstop that took a bad bounce and rolled all the way to the fence to plate Bishop and Wiley was standing at third base, and the score was 4-0. That would be more than enough for West, who was rolling as the senior finished with 11 strikeouts. Bishop finished with two hits to lead the eight-hit attack.
Punxsutawney, PACourier-Express

Lady Dutch avenge loss to Punxsy

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys softball team avenged one of its two losses on the season Tuesday, upending host Punxsutawney to improve to 11-2. Punxsy bested the Lady Dutch, 2-1, in St. Marys on April 17, but the Lady Dutch have gotten their bats going since that setback. They pounded out eight hits Tuesday, using a three-run top of the third to seize control of the game.
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Marauders fall to Arabians in matchup of state-ranked teams

FORTVILLE — Mt. Vernon wasn’t able to get the comeback it needed in Thursday’s softball battle between two of the top teams in Class 4A. It didn’t happen on Thursday, but with the regular season winding down and Class 4A Sectional 9 (hosted by Mt. Vernon) less than three weeks away, the Marauders will keep focusing on that big-picture comeback.
citizenofeastalabama.com

Lady Red Devils face tough road after Area 4 tourney

The Central High girls’ softball team finished the 2021 regular season at 27-10 overall and as the co-champion for Area 4. Now the team will prepare for the Area 4 Tournament to see where it will be seeded in the East Regional Tournament which begins May 14 at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.
advertisergleam.com

Snead Softball - Lady Parsons grab No. 4 seed

After winning six of their last seven games, the Snead State Lady Parsons played themselves into the No. 4 seed of the North Division in the ACCC playoffs. The Lady Parsons finished the regular season with a 26-19 overall record. Last Friday, Snead hosted Costal Alabama-North in a double header at home. The Lady Parsons won the first game 9-1 and the second game 6-2.
Logan County, KYFranklin Favorite

Lady Cats lose first district game, 7-5, to Lady Cougars

The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ softball team’s late innings rally came up short as they lost their first 13th District game of the season 7-5 to the Logan County Lady Cougars last Tuesday night. The Lady Cats fall to 2-1 in 13th District play as the Lady Cougars improve to 3-0...
mypearlcity.com

Kapolei Lady Hurricanes over Pearl City Lady Chargers 12-5

The Kapolei Lady Hurricanes pounded out 13 hits to beat the Pearl City Lady Chargers 12-5 on Thursday in OIA varsity softball played at Pearl City High School. Kapolei’s Majesty Moisa earned the win for Lady Hurricanes. Moisa also blasted a 3-run homerun in the top of fourth inning. Moani Ioane powered 2 homeruns for the Lady Hurricanes.
Maple Grove, MNhometownsource.com

Softball: Lady Knights fall to 9-5 after pair of losses

The Lady Knights lost two of three games, defeating Edina before losing to Maple Grove and Wayzata to fall to 9-5 on the season. STMA defeated Edina 7-6 on May 3 behind a strong offensive performance from Emma Vike, who had three hits and drove in three runs. Emma Miller also had three hits in the game and Izzy Berning had three RBI, with Sophie Juntenen driving in a run as well.
Pearland, TXHouston Chronicle

Applebe, Lady Deer blank Pearland 5-0 to secure Area title

ALVIN - Nothing says happy Mother’s Day like 14 innings of shutout ball and your ace hurler looking refreshed and invigorated. Madison Applebe was that refreshed and invigorated pitcher, giving more than a dozen mothers who were wearing maroon and gold that special gift of an Area softball championship, following a 5-0 romp over Pearland at Alvin High School Saturday night.
Ridgecrest, CARidgecrest Daily Independent

Lady Burros basketball starts season 5-0

“We are excited to be 5-0… I am happy with where we are at. I think that we have made some great progress these last five games after not being able to play for a whole year,” the Burroughs High School girls basketball head coach, Laura Larson, said after defeating Hesperia Tuesday.
knightstownathletics.com

Lady Panthers score 5 in extra inning to take a conference road win

The Lady Panthers scored 5 runs in the 8th inning to take the conference win on the road. Jalyn Kopp led the panther attack from the plate going three for five with two singles and one double. Zoe Beabout recorded the win in The circle and she helped her self out with a nice triple at the plate in the final inning. Rena Witham made a great throw to the plate from centerfield and gunned down the would be winning run to send the game into the extra inning.