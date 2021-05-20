Lady Marauders avenge RV, 5-4

Kaci West put together another complete game on Wednesday night at home in game one of their Class 4-A Region III Bi-district series against Bridge City by holding the Lady Cardinals to just a hit while delivering a two-run homer in the third inning to lead Liberty to a 4-0 win in giving the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead in the series. Seven different players had hits for Liberty. The Lady Panthers got a run in their first at-bat to move in front for good. Jaylen Prichard walked and then stole second, and with twoouts, Mikaelah Burkland also walked. Catcher Hollie Thomas then singled to give Liberty a 1-0 lead. The Lady Panthers then extended their advantage in the third as Maci Beam singled in front of West, who lofted a pitcher over the center-field wall for a two-run home run, and the lead was 3-0. The score stayed the same until Liberty added some insurance in the sixth inning. Kylie Bishop singled and then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kamdyn Chandler. Alex Wiley then hit a shot to shortstop that took a bad bounce and rolled all the way to the fence to plate Bishop and Wiley was standing at third base, and the score was 4-0. That would be more than enough for West, who was rolling as the senior finished with 11 strikeouts. Bishop finished with two hits to lead the eight-hit attack.