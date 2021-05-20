Lady Marauders avenge RV, 5-4
Six days after falling to River Valley 9-1 in Bidwell, the Meigs softball team earned its revenge, defeating the Silver and Black 5-4 in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play. The Lady Raiders (17-9, 6-6 TVC Ohio) were up 2-0 an inning into play, with Malerie Stanley doubling home Grace Hash and then scoring on an error. The Lady Marauders (10-11, 4-7) pulled even with a two-run single from Hailey Roberts in the home half of the third. Back-to-back two-out singles by Jerrica Smith and Delana Wright plated three runs, as Meigs took a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth. RVHS plated two runs on RBIs from Riley Bradley and Abbi Hollanbaugh in the top of the seventh, but left the go-ahead run on second base and fell 5-4. Jess Workman was the winning pitcher of record in 5.2 innings for MHS. Sierra Somerville took the pitching loss in six innings for River Valley, striking out five. Leading Meigs at the plate, Roberts was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Jerrica Smith was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Wright went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Somerville was 3-for-4 with a double to lead RVHS, while Bradley went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI, and Sizemore went 2-for-4 with a run scored.www.mydailyregister.com