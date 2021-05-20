Petaluma Man Arrested After Showing Knife at Officers

A Petaluma man has been arrested after pulling out a knife in front of officers. Petaluma Police responded to a domestic related incident at a residence on Baywood Drive Tuesday evening. Police arrived and determined nothing criminal had happened and asked 33-year-old Richard Petrini to leave the residence which he agreed to do. While police were figuring out transportation for Petrini, his mood changed and he acted like he wanted to fight officers, even pulling out a folding knife. During the standoff, Petrini fumbled the knife and dropped it, at which point an officer knocked Petrini over and officers arrested him on the ground. Petrini suffered minor self inflicted wounds during the incident when he banged his head on the ground and he continued to do so while in the back of a patrol unit.