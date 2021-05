The Owsley Stanley Foundation, in partnership with the Tim Buckley Estate, is pleased to announce the seventh release from Owsley’s storied archive of live concert recordings – Bear’s Sonic Journals: Merry-Go-Round at the Carousel, a previously unreleased 1968 live concert featuring Tim Buckley, accompanied by John Miller (bass), David Friedman (vibraphone), and Carter “C.C.” Collins (percussion). The CD set and digital downloads will be available in stores and on the usual digital platforms on June 4th, but pre-release copies will ship as early as May 7th if purchased at www.owsleystanleyfoundation.org.