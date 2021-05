On 5/16/21, the Shippensburg Police Department arrest Korey Coover on the Chambersburg Police Department's warrant. Holding Department: Chambersburg Borough Police Dept. Coover attempted to deliver drugs to a patient at the hospital after the transaction was arranged through Facebook messenger. Coover is now wanted for the Manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and Criminal use of a Communication Facility. Anyone with information on Coover's location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Dept. or leave a tip on Crime watch.