Land unsuitable for high-end development | Letter to the editor
One of the most pristine areas near Discovery Bay is once more under attack from developers. As far back as 1995, owners of the Discovery Bay Golf Course tried to develop adjacent land for high-income housing. Fortunately, their application was eventually withdrawn. Now, however, current owners are again proposing to build 48 houses abutting the course. The county planning commission is considering such a proposal. The reasons against such an ambitious project are more urgent than ever.