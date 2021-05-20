newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Townsend, WA

Land unsuitable for high-end development | Letter to the editor

Port Townsend Leader
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most pristine areas near Discovery Bay is once more under attack from developers. As far back as 1995, owners of the Discovery Bay Golf Course tried to develop adjacent land for high-income housing. Fortunately, their application was eventually withdrawn. Now, however, current owners are again proposing to build 48 houses abutting the course. The county planning commission is considering such a proposal. The reasons against such an ambitious project are more urgent than ever.

www.ptleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Port Townsend, WA
Government
Local
Washington Real Estate
Local
Washington Government
City
Port Townsend, WA
Port Townsend, WA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Tax#Natural Environment#Property Developers#Real Estate Developers#Property Tax#Property Values#Cougars#Adjacent Land#High End Housing#High Income Housing#Fresh Water Streams#Nature#Invaluable Services#Migrating Birds#Runoff Pollution#Discovery Bay#Discovery Road#River Otters#Population Growth#Cyclists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Biking
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Quilcene, WAPeninsula Daily News

Port initiates Quilcene outreach

QUILCENE — Port of Port Townsend commissioners and staff have launched a public outreach campaign in Quilcene, hoping to hear from community members regarding the future of the Herb Beck Marina. The outreach effort will be conducted through an online questionnaire and in over-the-phone and in-person interviews with residents over...
Clallam County, WAPeninsula Daily News

EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — In-person meeting Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101). This week features an update on Lefties baseball. • Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. This...
Port Townsend, WAPeninsula Daily News

ACAC seeks projects for next grant cycle

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Accessible Community Advisory Committee, (ACAC) is looking for additional projects for the next grant cycle. Since 2015, the county has received more than $168,000 in funding for projects in education, access and barrier removal. Some past projects that have qualified for grants include: improved...
Jefferson County, WAPeninsula Daily News

EYE ON JEFFERSON: County considers cellular tower lease

The three Jefferson County commissioners will consider leasing space at the county fairgrounds to Verizon for a cellular communications tower when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday. To join the meeting go to https://zoom.us/j/9377784 1705. To view the meeting live go to www.co.jefferson.wa.us and follow the links under “Quick Links: Videos of Meetings-Streaming Live.” To listen only call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.
Port Townsend, WAPeninsula Daily News

Students for Sustainability gather support for a ban

PORT TOWNSEND — It is possible, these teenagers find, to change things. Last summer, after an organized campaign, Port Townsend’s Students for Sustainability got a plastic-straw ban enacted in the city. As of Jan. 1 of this year, food service businesses must provide paper, biodegradable or reusable straws and drink stirrers — no plastic, according to the ordinance.
Jefferson County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Jefferson County candidate filing begins today

PORT TOWNSEND — The first day of the five-day candidate filing period for the Nov. 2 general election is today. Several hopefuls already have registered with the state Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) to allow them to collect campaign contributions. The candidate filing period for the 46 positions in Jefferson County...
Washington Stateseattlemet.com

Environmental Justice Arrives in Washington State Law

When she was a girl, Rosalinda Guillen could reach into the Swinomish Channel and bring up a net full of smelt. These days, the fish trickle by in small schools. Guillen, nearing 70, watches increasingly dry summers in the Skagit Valley. When rain comes, it's often a deluge: Farmworkers slip on their way to pick berries, rushing before they're ruined in the downpour.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington. The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

Still time and energy to stop development | Letter to the editor

A plan is in the works, approved by the county, to allow the Discovery Bay Golf Club to develop 48 parcels surrounding the course with “market rate” (expensive) homes on about 46 acres. There are glaring downsides. This development would destroy a natural wildlife corridor along the Larry Scott Trail...
Jefferson County, WAPort Townsend Leader

2021 will be a big year for Jefferson County elections

The official start of the 2021 Election — Candidate Filing Week — starts May 17. Three of seven Port Townsend City Council positions will be up for election this year: Position 1, Position 2 and Position 5. All have four-year terms. A majority of positions on the board of commissioners...
Clallam County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Maskless on the Peninsula

PORT ANGELES — Masking requirements are being loosened in Clallam and Jefferson counties in varying degrees in the wake of federal and state pronouncements last week about COVID-19. But a dwindling COVID-19 vaccination rate threatens Clallam County’s chances for reopening businesses by June 30, a statewide goal set last week by Gov. Jay Inslee.